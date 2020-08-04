In Hearts Wake show off their heavy sounds, green thumbs

Jake Taylor, Kyle Erich and Eavan Dall of In Hearts Wake at Cromwell Farms in Goonengerry. The band will host a tree planting at the property on Saturday, August 8 to mark the release of their fifth studio album, Kaliyuga.

WHEN In Hearts Wake’s fifth studio album was in production, much of Australia was on fire.

So it seems fitting Kaliyuga has already been carbon offset through a biodiversity project in Western Australia.

With Kaliyuga set to be released on Friday, the band will be hosting a massive tree planting in the Byron hinterland this weekend.

“We wanted to have something that was a ‘listen responsibly, watch responsibly’ scenario,” frontman Jake Taylor said.

“Where this music video that came out, the first off this record, we really wanted it to have not only a powerful message but to also walk the talk.

“So we pledged to plant a tree for every thousand views of the video (for Worldwide Suicide).

“These trees are going to be part of that.

“We’re also pledging to plant a tree for every record sold.

“This is just giving back a bit and reforesting some of what’s been lost many years ago.”

The music video has so far amassed more than 300,000 views.

The album will be packaged entirely in recycled materials, with no shrink-wrap plastic in sight.

“We’ve offset every emission that went into the creation including the flights, the food, the electricity,” Taylor said.

The tree planting day will be held in partnership with Rainforest4, Earthwalker and Cromwell Farms.

Bassist Kyle Erich said along with their new music offerings, it would be rewarding for them to have “a physical grove of trees” to remind them of the broader impact of this album.

“Normally it’s just numbers but now … the numbers have some sort of tangible value to the earth and to us,” Erich said.

Erich said a string of marine clean-up events were held when they released their last album.

The community tree planting will be held at Cromwell Farms, 191 Sheaffes Road, Goonengerry, from 10am to 12pm on Saturday, August 8, rain or shine.

Those wishing to attend must register at https://unfdcentral.typeform.com/to/Km4MP5Er and should bring gloves, covered footwear, a raincoat, hat and water.