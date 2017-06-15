News

In glorious black and white

14th Jun 2017 11:00 AM
BLACK AND WHITE: Byron Writers Festival Chair Jennifer St George shows off the 2017 program.
BLACK AND WHITE: Byron Writers Festival Chair Jennifer St George shows off the 2017 program. Christian Morrow

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

IT'S all there in glorious black and white- the full list of 130 local and international writers heading our way from August 4-6 for the 21st annual Byron Writers Festival based in the grounds of Elements of Byron resort.

The just released program has full details of events including the writers writers' workshops, satellite events and literary dinners that will unfold across six stages at the festival site and venues around the town.

 

 

"We are especially proud of this year's Program- for its cultural diversity, scope and probing amalgamation of important topics and different writing genres," said Festival Director, Edwina Johnson.

Acclaimed Australian novelists include Kate Grenville, Ashley Hay, Anita Heiss, Hannah Kent, A.S. Patric, Nicolas Rothwell and Kim Scott with Byron Bay based Rob Drewe launching his new novel Whipbird at the Festival. They join a best-selling line-up of Australian crime writers, including David Free, Mirandi Riwoe (M.J. Tjia), Michael Robotham and Jock Serong.

Australian Book Industry Award (ABIA) winner and rock icon Jimmy Barnes will discuss his current best selling memoir and singer and songwriter Tex Perkins will reveal his newly released autobiography.

They will come together for a special ABC Radio National session with presenter Sarah Kanowski. Sarah Blasko will feature in a one-on-one conversation with The Saturday Paper's Erik Jensen as well as a Music Makers session with musician and novelist Holly Throsby.

Richard Roxburgh and Andrew Knight take us behind the scenes of the hugely popular TV-series Rake. Roxburgh will also entertain at Kids Big Day Out with his first children's book Artie and The Grime Wave. In his startlingly honest memoir My Idol Years seventies pop star, barrister and Australian Idol judge Mark Holden spins the chair for us on the TV and music industries.

Sudanese refugee Deng Adut will recount his journey from child soldier to lawyer and 2017 NSW Australian of the Year.

 

Politics will also get an airing when Peter FitzSimons argues The Case for a Republic in the annual Thea Astley Lecture; satirist John Safran and respected journalist David Marr unravel the second coming of Pauline Hanson and the rise of Trump and Susan Carland makes the case that feminism and Islam can be complementary in Fighting Hislam.

The popular Best of Insiders event will return to Byron Theatre with host Barrie Cassidy and panelists Malcolm Farr, David Marr and Laura Tingle taking us through all the big political developments of 2017. The Festival also pays tribute one of our greats, John Clarke, with an evening event at Elements of Byron featuring Bryan Dawe and Andrew Knight.

 

 

Following her recent Australia Council trip to India, Festival Director Edwina Johnson has decided to feature three Indian writers at this year's festival- novelist and poet Kunal Basu, novelist and performance storyteller Vayu Naidu and celebrated Gond artist and now published author Venkat Shyam.

Kids Big Day Out on Festival Sunday offers a fun-filled program for the whole family.

 

The Festival will also partner with local arts organisations to present additional Feature Events outside Byron Bay. These include Jimmy Barnes in conversation with Matt Condon at Lennox Head Cultural & Community Centre; John Safran in conversation with Bec Mac at Lismore City Hall; and Joshua Yeldham who will open his exhibition Endurance at the Tweed Regional Gallery.

 

The festival will be preceded by a series of skills development writing workshops commencing on 31 July and the annual Festival Schools Programs across the region.

 

For more: byronwriters festival.com or call 66855115

Byron Shire News

Topics:  barrie cassidy byron writers festival elements of byron jimmy barnes john safran kate grenville

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
OPINION: Our rural lands under pressure

OPINION: Our rural lands under pressure

Rural lands are under pressure. All over the world prime food producing land has been taken over by housing developments.

Byron High play ponders eternity

100 is the Byron Bay High School's debut Year 11 theatre production.

Byron High's new play challenges audiences.

EDITORIAL: Political climate change

HEAVY WHETHER: Hard Rain was falling everywhere across the globe. the whether closed in everywhere drenching us all in even more doubt and clouding our future.

ALL last week we have been making heavy weather of the whether.

Ten reasons to go to Mullum Music Festival 2017

COUNTRY: Nashville based Canadian singer songwriter Lindi Ortega.

Early bird line up announcement

Local Partners

WATCH: Witness expresses anger after train fatality

WHEN David Page looked out into his paddock this morning, a tragedy he had been dreading for years began unfolding in front of him.

Weather system weakens, but rain isn't over yet

Full drains near Uralba Street in Lismore.

Showers are expected to persist for the remainder of the week

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

Rare orchestral music treat in Mullumbimby

The Amatori Choir and Orchestra will be performing St Matthew Passion in Mullumbimby next week.

Amatori Choir and Orchestra will perform St Matthew's Passion

The beard that stopped the nation is coming to Lismore

One of the country's most prestigious theatre companies will bring a definitive story from Australia's Indigenous history to the forefront with Coranderrk.

Trevor Jamieson will star in Coranderrk

All Eyez On Me review: Tupac Shakur biopic is abysmal

AFTER the triumph of the excellent 2015 hip-hop biopic Straight Outta Compton, a dramatic take on the late, great Tupac Shakur seemed like a no-brainer.

Tom Gleeson mocks The Veronicas over 'twin pain'

The pop duo were great sports during Gleeson’s Hard Chat segment

The Project pokes fun at Ten

Entertainment

The Project jokes about Ten's financial woes

MOVIE REVIEW: Despicable Me 3 delivers more family fun

Gru meets his twin brother Dru in a scene from the movie Despicable Me 3.

DOUBLE trouble as Gru comes face to face with his twin brother.

Channel 10 in strife: This is where the trouble began

Waleed Aly and Dick Smith squared off on The Project recently.

In 2011, Ten made a decision that was considered 'madness'.

Hey Dad star opens up about abuser Robert Hughes

Robert Hughes and Sarah Monahan in a scene from the Channel Seven Hey Dad!

Outside the court, victims cried and said they were “overjoyed”.

Robert Irwin needs translator for Celebrity Family Feud

Robert Irwin’s Aussie accent confuses host Steve Harvey on Celebrity Family Feud.

Steve Harvey had no idea what exactly the 13-year-old said.

Pavillion Style Home + Studio In Beautiful Ewingsdale

9 Angus Place, Ewingsdale 2481

House 3 2 2 Auction 5th July...

Peacefully located at the end of a cul-de-sac is this stunning pavilion style home moments from schools, beaches and Byron Bays town centre. This immaculately...

Elevated home in perfect location

21 Mackay Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 Price Guide...

Located in an elevated position popular because of it's proximity to Byron township and Tallows Beach, this stylish home has 2 inside living spaces, 3 outdoor...

Beautifully Renovated Queenslander In Central Byron

57 Kingsley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 Contact Agent

Situated in the much sought after, prime location of Kingsley Street, in the central old precinct of Byron Bay. This beautifully renovated Queenslander style home...

Gorgeous Home, Great Investment

118 Stuart Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 Contact Agent

This charming, federation style home is in a prime central position only metres from Mullumbimby's vibrant town centre. Set on a large 1096 sqm block with rear...

Byron Beachside Living At Its Best

3/3 Sallywattle Drive, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 Contact Agent

Immersed in leafy tropical surrounds within a secure gated community, this home boasts an intelligent u-shape layout designed to maximise natural light and living...

Immaculate Character Home With Views, Pool &amp; Creek Frontage

206 Upper Coopers Creek Road, Repentance Creek 2480

House 3 2 2 $865,000 to...

Properties like this do not come around very often. This beautifully hand crafted character home is perfectly positioned to capture sweeping northerly views of...

Beachside Hideaway

11 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Auction Saturday...

Beautifully built in a private beachside setting, this character property exudes a relaxed Indonesian style vibe. Situated on a 575m2 elevated block at the end of...

Impressive modern home in sought after location

41 Kingsley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 4 2 $2,600,000 ...

Premium two story property in Byron's Golden Grid, close to town and beach. Brilliantly located in a quiet lane way offering a meticulously presented, modern...

Expansive Estate with DA Approved Eco-Tourist Resort

48 Tobin Close, Lennox Head 2478

House 6 5 7 Contact Agent

An incredibly secluded and serene resort awaits. This sprawling estate is truly in a world of its own, positioned on over 13 acres of ultimate privacy within...

Mortgagee In Possession - Must Sell

2/136 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 1 Auction 8th July...

This modern duplex is one of two positioned opposite Tallow Beach where surfing, fishing, swimming or the simple pleasures of leaving your footprints in the sand...

Yamba beachside motel up for sale

The Yamba motel site up for sale.

Site currently at 100% occupancy

Qld renovators snap up beachside pad for $300,000

11 Eastment St, Bardon.

$300,000 and this one is just 600m from the beach.

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!