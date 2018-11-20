Why this channel is deliberately different

The third and final season of drama The Family Law comes to SBS in 2019.

For almost all of the year, Australian television looks remarkable the same thanks to wall-to-wall reality dating, cooking and renovation shows.

In the food space there's MasterChef, My Kitchen Rules and Family Food Fight while drama meets property with The Block and House Rules.

And the seriously congested relationship space is saturated with The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Married At First Sight, Blind Date and Take Me Out, to name a few.

TV has never been more competitive or at greater threat and the three commercial networks are hoping all reality, all the time will keep audiences interested.

It's why SBS has deliberately targeted difference for its 2019 line-up, hoping to woo viewers with something they won't find elsewhere - variety.

The Hunt is an innovative new Aussie drama delves into what happens before, during and after a nude photo scandal.

Unveiling a slate of new programming today, SBS managing director James Taylor said the approach for the network would be to tell stories and feature faces that you won't easily see on other channels.

"In a cluttered market, SBS continues to offer a genuine point of difference, championing the benefits of an inclusive society to inspire Australians to better understand and respect each other," Mr Taylor said.

"We also want to celebrate the ways in which diversity enriches Australia, so even if we're grappling with a serious issue, we are optimistic in our approach, and are always looking for the light in the dark."

At a gala lunch of advertising executives, TV hot shots and media guests, a slew of new and returning dramas, documentaries and special event programming was announced.

From disabled dating, family secrets, Asian family antics to women's sport and cyber bullying, these are the best bits of SBS's 2019 line-up.

THE HUNT

This new local drama delves into cyberbulling, telling the tales of four teenagers and their friends, families, peers and communities during the lead up and aftermath of a nude photo scandal. It features actors and non-actors to tackle one of the social media era's most critical issues.

The Family Law is back for its third and final season following the complicated antics of the Law clan.

THE FAMILY LAW

In the final instalment of the comedic-drama series based on Benjamin Law's best-selling memoir of the same name, young Ben and the Law clan are thrust into "heart-bruising vulnerability" and the consequences of denial and secrets.

Noni Hazelhurst will host a documentary series uncovering deeply hidden family secrets of ordinary Australians. Picture: Daniel Boud

MY FAMILY SECRET

This is a working title and subject to change, but the doco series sees Noni Hazlehurst follow two Aussies on a journey each week to uncover family secrets. In doing so, she'll unveil hidden truths that help redefine who they are. Stigmas are confronted as secrets around suicide, promiscuity, immigration, adoption, criminal activity, infidelity, love and war are revealed.

MASTERMIND

SBS will produce an Australian version of the iconic British game show Mastermind, playing five nights a week. Each night, four contestants will take to the hot seat to answer questions on specialist subjects.

HUNGRY GHOSTS

A four-part drama, this concept mashes elements of the Japanese and Korean ghost film 'supernatural thriller' genre. It follows the lives of three generations of Vietnamese-Australian families dealing with the aftermath of war and set in contemporary Melbourne.

Season three of The Handmaid's Tale returns to SBS in 2019.

THE HANDMAID'S TALE

SBS nabbing this award-winning and high-rating series was a big coup, and season three will premiere exclusively, picking up on the heart-racing finale that saw Offred (Elisabeth Moss) part ways with her newborn baby.

CHRISTIANS LIKE US

A spin-off of the Muslims Like Us, this new series will turn the spotlight on Australia's Christian communities. And it finds a religion in crisis. Christianity has been rocked by sex scandals, mocked by the media and is in a state of internal conflict over issues like divorce and remarriage, abortion, women priests, contraception and gay marriage. Attendance has collapsed, along with the numbers of people identifying as Christian. Who are Christians in Australia today and what is the faith's future?

SECRET LIFE OF DEATH

This is a one-hour doco opening a window into the world of two family owned funeral homes in Sydney, following two young women - one who works with the living and another who works with the dead.

YOUNG, DATEABLE AND DISABLED

Straight-talking relationship counsellor Liz Dore is on a mission to help six young people with neurological diversity and intellectual disabilities find love. Against the odds, these unique and diverse individuals are determined to learn as much as they can to find a romantic partner.

The FIFA Women's World Cup in France will see the Matildas take to the global football stage.

WOMEN'S WORLD CUP

Following its successful coverage of the FIFA World Cup in Russia, SBS will head abroad again for the Women's World Cup in France.

EUROVISION

Before Australia takes part in Europe's iconic song contest, which SBS will once again exclusively broadcast, a search will take place at home to select the artist who will represent us for the fifth time.