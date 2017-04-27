Improve relations with your teens

FRIENDS of Libraries will host the launch of a new book about managing teenagers' behaviour from 5.30pm on Tuesday May 9 at the Byron Bay Libraries.

Michael Hawton is a Byron Bay psychologist who has taught tens of thousands of Australian parents and professionals about better adolescent behaviour.

His new book, Engaging Adolescents, reveals the biggest mistakes time-pressured parents make, and what they can do to get their kids back on track.

Mr Hawton will offer tips on how to avoid the rushed "drive-by” conversations stressed parents often have with their teens and how to slow down and come to important conversations with their kids better prepared.

There will also be a Q&A and a panel of experts on hand for discussion.

A father of two, Mr Hawton brings a clear and unambiguous method-based approach to help parents experiencing difficulties with their teenagers' behaviour.

This is a highly practical, skills-based book that gives parents tools to resolve conflict and build better family relationships.

To book tickets go to: www.parentshop.com.au /events/booklaunch/. All event proceeds go to Friends of Libraries.