Impostor’s sick funding bid after Jaimi’s tragic death

In a cruel twist for a grieving family, a Facebook impostor has started a funding page impersonating Lisa Curry's husband following the death of her daughter, Jaimi.

The former swimming champion has taken to Facebook urging those on social media to not open any messages from the fake account using her husband, Mark Andrew Tabone's name.

"SOME PEOPLE" she wrote on Facebook, "someone has started a go fund me page on Mark Andrew Tabone FB page… this is NOT US."

She went on to ask friends on Facebook to not open anything from the fake account, who is also sending friend requests.

The fake fundraising account uses a tribute from Mr Tabone, a professional Elvis impersonator who married Ms Curry in 2018.

"As the tears flow and the heart aches, I write this as a tribute to beautiful young lady, who's life ended way too soon. As your mother & father weep your loss, I too feel lost and heavy hearted," he wrote.

"You always put everybody else first. You were gifted with many talents, amazing cook, arts and crafts, writing, and your love and creativity with flowers.

"Thankyou all for your condolences at this very difficult time for Lisa, Grant & all the Kenny / Curry family.

"My job now is to nurture my wife through this unimaginable time."

Jaimi's death was announced in a joint statement from her father Grant Kenny and mother Lisa Curry on Monday night, which revealed she had "lost her battle with a long-term illness and passed away peacefully in hospital this morning in the company of loving family."

Friends of Curry's have shared their outrage of the sickening act, saying it is "disgraceful".

It comes as the heartbroken family are mourning the loss Jaimi, who tragically passed away on Monday.

The 33-year-old passed away peacefully in Sunshine Coast University Hospital on Monday after what dad Grant described was a 'long term illness'.

She was surrounded by her family and tributes have since flooded in for a daughter who was 'so loved, so beautiful and so kind to everyone'.

The Courier-Mail understands Jaimi was quietly battling an eating disorder before her shock passing.

She was cared for and supported by Sunshine Coast private clinic End ED.