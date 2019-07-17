Menu
Login
A vote could be forced later this week on whether to remove US president Donald Trump from office following controversial tweets made over the weekend.
A vote could be forced later this week on whether to remove US president Donald Trump from office following controversial tweets made over the weekend.
Politics

"Enough is enough": Impeachment move against Trump

17th Jul 2019 11:00 AM

Texan Democrat Al Green has introduced articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, potentially forcing a vote this week on whether to remove the president from office.

The vote in the House of Representatives would come too soon for most Democrats, as a majority of the caucus appears to oppose impeachment, for now.

But Green is seeking to capitalise on a growing sentiment for impeachment in the wake of Trump's racist tweets over the weekend.

Green introduced the measure shortly after the House voted to condemn Trump for tweets that four Democratic congresswomen should "go back" to their home countries. All are Americans.

Green said on Tuesday that Trump was unfit for office and "enough is enough."

Any member of the House can force an impeachment vote. Green has done so twice before, unsuccessfully.

More Stories

donald trump impeachment president social media

Top Stories

    Triple triumph for Byron Bay surf legend

    Triple triumph for Byron Bay surf legend

    News THE man known simply as Mono will return to Byron having captured multiple Adaptive surfing titles.

    Clarkes hits rock bottom

    Clarkes hits rock bottom

    News BOARDRIDERS urge caution at local break

    Mono on his winning ways

    Mono on his winning ways

    News Byron's own Mark Stewart grabs more surfing glory.

    P-plater’s terrifying game of ‘chicken’

    P-plater’s terrifying game of ‘chicken’

    News Young driver posted videos of 160km/h drive on winding roads