Impact of Debbie is a reminder

ORGANIERS of Renew Fest said extreme weather events like ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie are a reminder of why they set up their festival devoted to showcasing the best in sustainable and renewable power.

Renew Fest will take place on May 6-7 at the Mullumbimby Showgrounds and will include a solar battery expo, solar vehicle showcase and a tiny homes expo.

The Expo will also include a Natures Biodiversity Pod program with a panel of experts speaking, including Professor Lesley Hughes, a Distinguished Professor of Biology and Pro Vice-Chancellor (Research Integrity & Development) at Macquarie University.

Prof Hughes is a former Federal Climate Commissioner and a current member of the Climate Change Council of Australia, a publicly funded organisation charged with explaining climate change to the community at large.

In addressing one of the issues foremost at the moment - the impact and intensity of cyclonic events - Prof Hughes said, "Most of the impacts of climate change on both natural and human systems will be felt via the impacts of increased intensity and/or frequency of extreme events,” said Prof Hughes.

"Scientific modelling indicates that the frequency of tropical cyclones may not increase (and may even decrease), but the intensity may increase - we might expect more category four and five events.”

"Events like Renew Fest help to raise awareness in communities not only about the urgency of the climate change issue, but also bring people together and empower the driving of real change at the grass-roots level.

"My approach is both as a scientist and a parent. And, in both of those roles, I want a safe climate and a safe earth.”

Prof Hughes will be the Natures Biodiversity keynote speaker on the main stage 2-3pm, Sunday May 7 at Mullumbimby Showgrounds. For tickets go to: www.renewfest.org.au