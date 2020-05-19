Coronavirus NSW: Regional travel announcement ‘imminent’

An announcement on when NSW residents will be allowed to holiday in the state's regions is "imminent," the Premier says, declaring the government is "very close to finalising our plans".

Gladys Berejiklian this morning said NSW residents "won't have to wait much too much longer" before they are able to holiday across the state

"We've been discussing this with regional communities," she said.

"Some want it desperately because they appreciate the economic activity that will bring, and others are a bit more anxious about what that means."

Asked whether people would be able to book a trip for the July school holidays, the Premier said: "I don't want to certainly have anything announced today, but it will be imminently announced".

Ms Berejiklian has been locked in a war of words with her Queensland counterpart Annastacia Palaszczuk who said yesterday her state's border with NSW may not reopen until September.

Ms Berejiklian is in favour of reopening to kickstart the economy and believes keeping borders closed "doesn't help Australia."

West Australian Premier Mark McGowan backed Queensland, saying his state's borders will remain closed until it's safe to reopen.

"We had very low rates of infection here, they had higher rates in the eastern states, so we will keep the border up until we think it is the right time for the health of Western Australians," he said in Perth.

South Australian Premier Steve Marshall has also backed Queensland and Tasmania on tight border controls, saying a quick reopening would compromise efforts already made.

"I think there will be a time when we open up the borders but it's not now," he said.

Tourism minister Simon Birmingham on Monday urged the states to lift their borders. "I expect that if the successful suppression of COVID continues then the states should be relaxing their border controls," he told Sky News.

"If one or two states were to hold out they will be answerable to their tourism industry and will need to provide additional support to that industry."

Deputy chief medical officer Paul Kelly says that while it's up to the states to make decisions, they were never advised to close their borders. "We didn't see a reason to close them in the first place," he said.

