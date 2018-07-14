‘Aliens stole my feathered friends’

Duck Duck is one of the paltry two ducks that remain on a Humpty Doo property with fears that the other eight ducks have been abducted by aliens.

Duck Duck is one of the paltry two ducks that remain on a Humpty Doo property with fears that the other eight ducks have been abducted by aliens.

"ALIEN forces" are behind a series of strange duckling disappearances in the Northern Territory, a nurse has claimed.

About two months ago, one of Humpty Doo nurse Desi Friend's ducks went missing - then another, and a third - until a total of eight ducks went missing from her locked yard.

"Mysteriously over the course of two weeks, one by one they disappeared into thin air," she said.

"There's no sign of any forced entry, there's no feathers, there's no big fat snakes, there's no dogs, there's no evidence at all.

"A wild dog couldn't have got past my dog and would have left feathers or a mess - and a snake couldn't have eaten eight ducks in three weeks."