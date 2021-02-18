Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
James Segeyaro training with the Broncos in 2019. Picture: Peter Wallis
James Segeyaro training with the Broncos in 2019. Picture: Peter Wallis
Rugby League

‘I’m going to cry’: Segeyaro’s shock after NRL lifeline

by David Riccio
18th Feb 2021 5:44 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

James Segeyaro says he "could cry" after learning that his marathon wait to play rugby league again is almost over.

Segeyaro has been handed a backdated 20-month ban by the NRL for testing positive to di-hydroxy LGD-4033, a substance banned by the NRL and the World Anti-Doping Authority (WADA).

After 16 months in exile, an emotional Segeyaro was on the verge of tears when The Daily Telegraph broke the news to the 30-year-old that he will be allowed to play rugby league again on June 3.

He was provisionally suspended by the NRL on October 3, 2019.

"What? Oh my goodness, I'm going to cry,'' Segeyaro said.

 

James Segeyaro’s wait to play rugby league again is almost over. Picture: Peter Wallis
James Segeyaro’s wait to play rugby league again is almost over. Picture: Peter Wallis

 

"You have no idea what this means to me. I'm lost for words.''

The NRL confirmed that Segeyaro's detailed defence of how he tested positive to the banned supplement was crucial to the former Cowboys, Panthers, Sharks and Broncos hooker escaping a four-year ban.

Ultimately, Segeyaro was able to prove to authorities that the sharing of a housemate's kitchen blender was the overriding contributor to his downfall.

 

Originally published as 'I'm going to cry': Segeyaro's shock after NRL lifeline

footy james segeyaro nrl rugby league sports

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $9000 fine handed out for chopping down trees

        $9000 fine handed out for chopping down trees

        Gardening Council warns even camphors may not be removed without checking for wildlife first.

        Nurses warn more staff needed to prevent ED violence

        Premium Content Nurses warn more staff needed to prevent ED violence

        News 'We need the government to support our nurses and midwives'

        IN PICTURES: Triumph the koala becomes a global celebrity

        Premium Content IN PICTURES: Triumph the koala becomes a global celebrity

        News Friends of the Koala has received feedback about his welfare

        ‘Sh*t’ play needs residents help after complaints over signs

        Premium Content ‘Sh*t’ play needs residents help after complaints over signs

        News Byron Shire Council returned the signs, but now production needs residents put...