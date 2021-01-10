I’m A Celebrity star’s sex photos charge

I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! pin-up Ash Williams has been charged with recording intimate ­images of a woman without her knowledge.

The comedian has vowed to fight the charge.

Ash Williams has been regaling fellow I’m A Celebrity contestants with amusing tales about his life.

The Sunday Telegraph understands police will ­allege Williams took screenshot images while having phone sex with the woman via FaceTime in November, while in lockdown ahead of shooting the reality television show in northern NSW.

Later, when Williams sent the images to the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, she objected and reported the matter to police.

"In November 2020, officers from Inner West Police Area Command received a report of an offence allegedly committed by a 38-year-old man," NSW Police Media said in a statement.

Ash Williams has landed a role on Neighbours

"Following further investigations, the man was charged with intentionally record intimate image without consent on Friday, 18 December, 2020."

In June 2017, the Crimes Act 1900 was amended in relation to the non-consensual recording and distribution of intimate images; and for other purposes.

The maximum punishment is a three-year prison sentence if the ­offence is proven.

Williams is due to appear in Newtown Local Court for the matter on February 1, while a separate Apprehended Violence Application will be heard at the same court tomorrow.

When contacted, Wil­liams said he was "completely blindsided by the allegation" and proposed to "defend the charge".

Williams on his promo bus in 2011.

"I'm really upset by the ­allegation and I'm distressed about the impact it's had on members of my family, particularly my mum," he told The Sunday Telegraph.

"The allegation has left me feeling shocked and confused. I don't propose to make any further comment and look forward to resolving the matter in court."

I'm A Celebrity broadcaster Channel 10 would not comment on the allegations.

With the reality show prerecorded and edited in advance this year, it is ­unclear whether or not producers would have to go back and re-edit episodes.

The comedian has had a lot of screen time on this ­season of I'm A Celebrity, amusing campmates and viewers with his funny tales of life on the road as a struggling entertainer.

He revealed he used to let men suck his nipples for money when he worked as a "shot boy" at a Los Angeles gay bar.

He also informed campmates that he had sold ­pictures of his feet for money through the WikiFeet website.

