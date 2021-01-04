I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of ... the North Coast ‘jungle’

Dr Chris Brown and Julia Morris prepare for I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here Australia.

It was a badly-kept secret that the latest series of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here Australia was filmed on the North Coast.

Advertisements for 10's reality show explained celebrities would be taken to the "Aussie jungle" this year.

In one promotional video posted on the show's Facebook page, Mt Warning could be seen in the background as Dr Chris Brown and Julia Morris talked.

Unlike the previous six seasons, this year's episodes were prerecorded, with filming around the Murwillumbah area wrapping up last month.

It was held at the same site where the British version of the show has been held for years.

Thanks to the familiar scenery, plenty of locals have vowed to tune in to see celebrities try to survive in "their" area.

Belynda Rostock posed on the show's Facebook page: "Not exactly the jungle … 25 minutes to the Gold Coast and 30 minutes to Byron Bay. It's my home town that they filmed in. It was great for our little town's economy. I was just having a laugh about our area being called a jungle."

Jodie Minett replied: "You do realise we have seven of the 10 most venomous snakes in the world here? And funnel webs, like it isn't exactly not dangerous. We just don't have crocs and monkeys or whatever."

But diehard fans of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here don't care where it's set.

Jennifer Mccoy wrote: "Can't wait … I have warned anyone (if) they disturb me, I will make them eat nothing but kale for a week."

Val Ninnis: "I don't care where it is, it's finally here!"