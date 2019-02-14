I’m A Celeb finale change shocks fans

The season finale of I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! will air this Sunday on Ten - and for the first time in the show's history, it won't be live.

"The #ImACelebrityAU finale will be prerecorded and air as live from South Africa on Sunday, 17 February at 7.30pm on 10," the show's official Twitter account announced after last night's penultimate episode - a statement that left many viewers confused.

I don’t think “Live” means what you think it does. — Garry Moore (@GazmanAus) February 12, 2019

That is not right for “live” TV. We will all know who won on Thursday as soon as the media get ahold of it. Just like the “secret” celebrity announcement. — LizRock13 (@lizreceptionist) February 12, 2019

That is so messed up. Can't believe that #ImACelebrityAU final won't be shown live to air like every other time. Furthermore so many people are going to miss out on voting as they wont realise that voting will close before Sunday. — Luke (@FarronFox) February 12, 2019

Fans of the show have until 7pm AEDT tonight, Wednesday May 13, to vote for who they want to win out of the three remaining contestants - former Gogglebox star Yvie Jones, retired AFL great Shane Crawford or entertainment reporter Richard Reid.

This is it Australia. You have until 7pm AEDT tonight to vote for your Jungle King or Queen of 2019 👑



Don't say we didn't warn you! #ImACelebrityAU pic.twitter.com/rf1XQP6pio — #ImACelebrityAU (@ImACelebrityAU) February 12, 2019

That means voting closes four whole days before this season's finale airs. Understandably, some fans have questioned what happens to those votes (which cost 55 cents apiece) cast after the earlier-than-expected cut-off.

News.com.au understands that votes cast after 7pm tonight will not be counted - and they will also not be charged.

"We will be shooting the finale in a way that is consistent with comparable reality show finales so that we can reveal the winner on the night," said a Network Ten spokesperson.

The finale change comes after a shorter than usual season for I'm A Celeb, with contestants staying in the jungle for a maximum of 32 days rather than the usual 45. The show will not air tonight or tomorrow night, with Ten airing the first two episodes of the rebooted Changing Rooms in its 7.30pm timeslot instead.

I'm A Celeb's season finale airs 7:30pm this Sunday.