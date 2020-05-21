Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Cannabis seized at a property at Upper Barron on the Tablelands. Picture: Supplied
Cannabis seized at a property at Upper Barron on the Tablelands. Picture: Supplied
Crime

Illness over allegedly laced food leads to drug, gun bust

by Grace Mason
21st May 2020 1:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO men have been charged with drug and weapons offences after two women became ill consuming food allegedly laced with cannabis.

The women called police last week after falling ill, prompting officers to raid an Upper Barron property on the Tablelands on Tuesday.

Cannabis seized at a property at Upper Barron on the Tablelands. Picture: Supplied
Cannabis seized at a property at Upper Barron on the Tablelands. Picture: Supplied

Police have alleged they found 36 cannabis seedlings, 21 cannabis seeds, two cannabis plants as well as 347.13g of dried cannabis, 0.5g and methylamphetamine.

They also allegedly found two unregistered firearms at the property.

Guns seized at a property at Upper Barron on the Tablelands. Picture: Supplied
Guns seized at a property at Upper Barron on the Tablelands. Picture: Supplied

A 51-year-old man is due to face the Atherton Magistrates Court on August 25 charged with four counts of possess dangerous drugs, two counts of supply dangerous drugs and one count each of produce dangerous drugs, possess drug utensils and permit use of drugs at a place.

Cannabis seized at a property at Upper Barron on the Tablelands. Picture: Supplied
Cannabis seized at a property at Upper Barron on the Tablelands. Picture: Supplied

The second man charged, a 48-year-old from Upper Barron, is facing charges of possess unregistered firearms and failing to secure firearms and is due to face court on September 1.

Investigations are continuing.

Originally published as Illness over allegedly laced food leads to drug, gun bust

More Stories

crime drug bust drugs queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Birth of baby planet captured

      Birth of baby planet captured
      • 21st May 2020 12:41 PM

      Top Stories

        Premier Palaszczuk, tear down this wall between our states

        premium_icon Premier Palaszczuk, tear down this wall between our states

        News NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has fired her strongest criticism yet at her Queensland opposite number Annastacia Palaszczuk over her own version of the Berlin Wall.

        Country artist writes new song in lockdown

        premium_icon Country artist writes new song in lockdown

        News WE catch up with one of the region’s most identifiable country singers and artist...

        $205K in sports grants announced across Northern Rivers

        premium_icon $205K in sports grants announced across Northern Rivers

        News Successful sporting clubs and projects for 2019-2020

        Life’s a beach for Hemsworth brothers

        premium_icon Life’s a beach for Hemsworth brothers

        Celebrity The Hemsworth brothers take to surf in Byron Bay. SEE THE PICTURES