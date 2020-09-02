Menu
A man has pleaded guilty to two counts of intimidation after his girlfriend ended their extramarital affair.
‘I’ll cut your head off’: Lover’s threat to husband

Jessica Lamb
2nd Sep 2020 10:00 AM | Updated: 10:31 AM
A SPURNED lover told his girlfriend's husband he would 'cut off his head' when a Tweed love triangle came undone.

The Banora Point man texted photo updates of his whereabouts to his married lover, after she tried to end the affair, saying he was on his way to 'kill' her husband.

The 26-year-old, who is not named to protect his victim, appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday and pleaded guilty to two counts of intimidation.

The woman ended the relationship with the accused by text about 6am on August 6, telling the man she was going to confess to her husband.

Within 45 minutes, the woman had 40 missed calls from the man.

At 7am he bombarded the woman with texts including "you hate me", "what is the point of living" and "I tried my best to give you the world".

The chef-by-trade sent a picture of his driveway saying "I am killing (husband)".

He then sent a picture of himself putting his car keys in the door saying "better wake him up".

At 11.30am, the man sent a picture to the victim of her own driveway before knocking on her door.

The woman called police when her husband greeted the man and there was a verbal altercation where the man threatened to cut her husband's head off.

The offender told police he was 'in the moment' and wasn't going to harm the husband.

He said he wanted to kill himself and he was unwell and was taken to Tweed Heads Hospital.

He was released later in the afternoon and cleared of any mental issues by doctors.

Defence solicitor Russell Baxter said his client had come from a strict upbringing and this was the first time he had "let his guard down with a woman".

The court heard the man regarded the relationship as his first "true love" and the emotional heartbreak was similar to a 16-year-old's behaviour.

Mr Baxter said by the time his client left the hospital he was no longer thinking of harming himself and now intended to relocate to Sydney for work.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy convicted and sentenced the man to a two year community corrections order for each charge.

 

  • Did this reporting raise any issues for you? For crisis support call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or for domestic violence help call 1800 737 732.

