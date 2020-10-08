Menu
‘I’ll cave your f------ head in’: Man reacts to ID request

Jessica Lamb
8th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
A BANORA Point man who refused to provide identification for the coronavirus pandemic requirements told a bar manager he would have to remove him by force before threatening police.

James Desmond Murphy, 38, appeared by videolink from custody in Tweed Heads Local Court on Tuesday.

Murphy and a group of men went to the Ivory Tavern in Tweed Heads about 11.50am on August 10.

He refused to provide ID or sign into the COVID-19 safe tracking app and intimidated and threatened the manager.

Murphy stood up, put his beer on the table and stood so close to the manager, the man was forced to take a step back.

Murphy then called the staff member "a soft c---".

"If someone is going to kick me out it will need to be by force and it will be a tough morning for those f------ dogs," he said.

After he refused the leave the premise when asked, the police were called.

Murphy eventually left the pub and was in the car park with the group of men when police arrived.

He once again refused to give his name or any ID when asked and became aggressive and abusive towards officers.

"I'm not telling you, f--- I hate your guts," Murphy said.

After being cautioned for telling the officer to shut up, Murphy asked: "What are you going to do about it? I'll cave your f------ head in."

Eventually, Murphy was arrested and fingerprinted at the station for his identity.

Mr Murphy has now pleaded guilty to not complying with a direction about the COVID-19 pandemic, failing to leave when required, using offensive language in public, intimidating police, and intimidation.

Mr Murphy's case was adjourned for a sentencing assessment report and will return to court on November 25 for sentence.

covid-safe breaches twdcoronavirus twdcourt twdcrime twdnews twdpolice tweed heads local courts
Lismore Northern Star

