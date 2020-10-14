Ikea ups offer to buy used furniture

Ikea will be offering Buy Back Friday returns at double the rate in 2020. Picture: Warren Little/Getty

We all probably have some Ikea furniture taking up space in the house. Maybe you want to upgrade your old Billy bookcase, Kallax shelf or Malm bed?

Here's some great news for Ikea hoarders. The Swedish furniture giant will be offering to buy back used Ikea furniture at double the normal rate during its Buy Back Friday sale.

All of its 10 Australian stores will be taking in thousands of pieces of unwanted furniture and giving customers up to 100 per cent of what they originally paid.

Ikea has been offering the buyback scheme for almost a year since launching it in October last year.

But this is the first time the Swedish retailer has offered double for the unwanted items.

The scheme gives customers an opportunity to upcycle old Ikea pieces instead of throwing them away while getting an Ikea voucher in return.

The Buy Back Friday deal, which will run between November 24 and December 3, is part of Black Friday sales - dubbed the biggest shopping day of the year - which falls on Friday, November 27, this year.

Is it time to upgrade your old Malm furniture?

HOW IT WORKS

Customers can return their used Ikea furniture to any store, as long as it's fully assembled, unmodified and clean.

In return for the unwanted item, customers are given an Ikea voucher to spend in store.

Only members of Ikea's loyalty club are able to get double the rate back for their unwanted furniture during the Black Friday period this year - but anyone can join the Ikea Family loyalty program.

Depending on the condition of the furniture traded in, that voucher would normally be worth as much as 50 per cent of the original price - but it could now be worth up to 100 per cent of what was originally paid.

Non-members can still take part in the buyback scheme, but will not receive the double value offer.

Customers can get up to 100 per cent back off their used furniture during the Black Friday sale this year.

BUYBACK SCHEME

By 2021, there will be dedicated destinations in every Ikea store where customers can sell back their old furniture and find repaired or refurbished furniture.

The buyback scheme has been live in all 10 stores across Australia since last October after an 18-month trial in Ikea Tempe, the retailer's largest store in the southern hemisphere at 39,000sq m.

Since then, more than 10,000 Ikea pieces have been returned - which has potentially diverted more than 100 tonnes of furniture from landfill.

"We want to offer customers' sustainable solutions for their furniture they no longer need, even if it's served them well over the years," the group's deputy retail operations manager Stefan Vanoverbeke said.

"Rather than buy things you don't need this Black Friday, we want to help customers give their furniture a second life instead of making an impulse buy."

The used furniture is resold to new homes through Ikea’s As-Is section.

The Tempe store has received the highest number of returns - more than 2500 returns - followed by Ikea Rhodes with more than 1400 returns.

This alone has saved more than 14 tonnes of furniture from landfill.

Last year, Ikea gave 47 million recovered products a second life by repacking and reselling products in stores.

The used furniture is resold to new homes through Ikea's As-Is section, where customers can buy discontinued pieces, customer returns and Buy Back furniture at reduced prices.

Anything that can't be resold will be recycled or donated to community projects to help those most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

YEAR OF SUSTAINABILITY

Ikea has dubbed 2020 as the year of sustainability.

The move is part of Ikea's new initiative to towards "creating a circular and climate positive

Ikea by 2030" which includes all Ikea products being made from renewable or recycled materials.

With around 45 per cent of total global carbon emissions coming from the way the world produces and uses everyday products like furniture, Ikea has taken a strong push to be a more sustainable retailer.

Ikea gave 47 million recovered products a second life last year through its buy back scheme.

"With this initiative, Ikea Australia is putting planet over profit by making climate change the biggest deal this Black Friday," Ikea Australia commercial activity leader Ryan Burman told news.com.au.

"For Buy Back Friday in Australia, we wanted to launch an iconic action that shows our customers how we are tackling unsustainable consumption."

Customers can find out the Buy Back value of their piece of furniture, as well as which items can be returned, on the Ikea website.

Look out for further details of the initiative and how it works which will be released in the coming months.

Originally published as Ikea ups offer to buy used furniture