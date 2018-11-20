Iggy Azalea is now an 'indie' artist

HIGH FLYER: Iggy Azalea arrives at the iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, March 11, 2018, in Inglewood, California.

HIGH FLYER: Iggy Azalea arrives at the iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, March 11, 2018, in Inglewood, California. Jordan Strauss

BYRON Shire-born rapper Iggy Azalea, aka Amethyst Kelly from Mullumbimby, has gone indie.

The artist revealed recently in social media that she has been "officially unsigned” from Island Records and that she has closed a new record deal worth $3,6 million.

The Fancy rapper revealed on Instagram she now owns the masters of any future recordings and is a 100% independent artist.

"Proud to say I literally just signed my new deal/partnership!,” she tweeted later on.

"I'm feeling like such a bossy grown ass bitch today! Time to get back to ME. I'm so grateful & excited...” she posted on another tweet over the weekend.

Online music publication The Music Network published this week Azalea "is moving to Atlanta to finish off some recording, with new music expected in early 2019”.

"The parting from Island after six months capped off a strange 2018 for the rapper, which included her being put in a facility in Arizona by her management concerned over her mental health, lacklustre response to two singles, and a North American tour cancelled by Live Nation speculatively due to low ticket sales,” the publication added.