A member of the public found what appeared to be a human leg washed up on North Beach at Mylestom this week.
News

Identification of human leg found on NSW beach underway

Jasmine Minhas
18th Dec 2019 2:30 PM | Updated: 3:14 PM
A POST mortem investigation is underway to identify human remains discovered at a beach south of Coffs Harbour.

At around 2pm yesterday, December 17, police said a member of the public found what appeared to be a human leg washed up on North Beach at Mylestom, around 1km from the North Beach Surf Life Saving Club.

At this stage it is unknown what the gender or age of the victim is, or cause of death.

Addressing the media at Coffs Harbour Police Station today, Coffs-Clarence Detective Acting Inspector Peter O'Reilly said police had not yet received any calls from loved ones of missing people in regards to the identity of the victim.

"Once we do the forensic testing we will be able to release further information in relation to gender, age and how long the person has been in the water," Det Insp O'Reilly said.

When asked about news reports stating the remains appeared to have a diver's boot attached, Det Insp O'Reilly could not confirm that this was the case, but said it would be subject of the forensic examination.

Det Insp O'Reilly also declined to comment on whether police had suspicions on the identity of the victim.

North Beach remains open to the public.

coffs clarence police district coffs harbour editors picks human leg human remains mylestom
Coffs Coast Advocate

