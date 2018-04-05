Ideas and effort needed for old Byron hospital submission

PLANNING: Meeting of stakeholders with NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard at the site of the old Byron Bay Hospital

PLANNING: Meeting of stakeholders with NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard at the site of the old Byron Bay Hospital Christian Morrow

IDEAS, innovation and commitment are what is needed to keep the old Byron Bay hospital site in community hands.

And the NSW State Government has given the community until June 30 to come up with a submission they can't refuse.

A broad based group of community stakeholders, led by Chris Hanley and Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW, Ben Franklin, are currently working on the submission.

He said the working group still wanted to hear ideas from the community regarding further innovative uses for the site, ways of financing the project and what skills people may be able to contribute to the submission process ahead of a further meeting of the group.

Ideas can be forwarded until March 14 to: chrishanley@byronbayfn.com