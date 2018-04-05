Menu
Login
News

Ideas and effort needed for old Byron hospital submission

PLANNING: Meeting of stakeholders with NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard at the site of the old Byron Bay Hospital
PLANNING: Meeting of stakeholders with NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard at the site of the old Byron Bay Hospital Christian Morrow
Christian Morrow
by

IDEAS, innovation and commitment are what is needed to keep the old Byron Bay hospital site in community hands.

And the NSW State Government has given the community until June 30 to come up with a submission they can't refuse.

A broad based group of community stakeholders, led by Chris Hanley and Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW, Ben Franklin, are currently working on the submission.

He said the working group still wanted to hear ideas from the community regarding further innovative uses for the site, ways of financing the project and what skills people may be able to contribute to the submission process ahead of a further meeting of the group.

Ideas can be forwarded until March 14 to: chrishanley@byronbayfn.com

Topics:  ben franklin brad hazzard byron shire council old byron bay hospital site simon richardson

Byron Shire News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Bluesfest brings the Good Times

Bluesfest brings the Good Times

BLUESFEST 29 wraps up and the guessing game begins on artists to play at the 30th anniversary festival.

Splendour tickets: locals sale details revealed

Peking Duk performs at main stage Splendour In the Grass 2017 with guests.

Full list of who can get them, and some who cannot

COMMENT: Looming point of no return at West Byron

SPECIAL DELIVERY: Tamara Smith delivers West Byron submissions to Byron Shire Council staff member Erin Dousling.

Byron getting loved to death.

Wave Rave: Swell on the way for Bay

CUT BACK: Silvana Lima in action.

SOLID swell on the way for Bay

Local Partners