ID may be needed before social media accounts created

A federal inquiry has recommended Aussies be made to front up identification before they are allowed to set up social media accounts.

A federal inquiry has recommended Aussies be made to front up identification before they are allowed to set up social media accounts.

Australians should be made to front up identification before they are allowed to set up social media accounts with that data to be made available to law enforcement, a federal inquiry into family, domestic and sexual violence has recommended.

Led by Queensland-based Fisher MP Andrew Wallace, the bipartisan parliamentary committee tasked with shaping Australia's next ten year plan on family, domestic and sexual violence tabled its report on Thursday, outlining a suite of 88 recommendations.

Among the recommendations is a call for the Commonwealth to set up a national commissioner to lead the country's overarching response to the scourge of violence in Australian homes and families that results in the death of one woman every eight days.

The committee, whose members include embattled MP Andrew Laming, also recommended Australians be made to front up 100 points of identification in order to set up or keep their social media accounts.

A 100 points of ID would entail a driver's licence and a Medicare card under Queensland's definition.

That identifying data would be made available to law enforcement officials in instances where complaints of harassment or tech-facilitated abuse are made.

Mr Wallace waved off concerns about sharing ID with social media giants like Facebook and Twitter, saying tech companies "know more about you than almost any organisation" and "clearly" people weren't worried about their privacy considering what they put up on those sites.

"Social media, for all the great things that it does, it is responsible for a lot of ills in our society," he said.

"This culture of bullying, harassment and disrespect (online) is pervading the real world and we need to turn that around quickly.

"One of the best ways we can do that quickly is by lifting the veil of anonymity from social media."

The committee, in its 462-page report, also called for a substantial overhaul in collection and transparency data across the board, including the prevalence of sexual violence in aged care facilities.

Mr Wallace said overall the inquiry found a need for all levels of government to properly evaluate how money is being spent in the family and domestic violence space, alongside the need for funding packets to frontline organisations to be needs-based and longer term.

"There is a clear desire to want to address the problem," he said.

"But if we don't have meaningful proper evaluation of the programs that we are funding, how do we know what is or isn't working?"

Opposition family violence prevention spokeswoman Jenny McAllister said the government's response to the report would be the first test of Prime Minister Scott Morrison's new "women's taskforce"- set up in the latest reshuffle of his embattled cabinet.

"This report reflects bipartisan concern that the Morrison Government's approach to family, domestic and sexual violence over the past seven years has been inadequate, and that there is much to be done as a result," she said.

Originally published as ID may be needed before social media accounts created