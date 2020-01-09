Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Nick Kyrgios went wild and Alex de Minaur was over the moon as Australia pulled off a miracle against Great Britain in Sydney.
Nick Kyrgios went wild and Alex de Minaur was over the moon as Australia pulled off a miracle against Great Britain in Sydney.
News

Iconic image in 'epic' Aussie miracle

by James Matthey
9th Jan 2020 8:01 PM

Australia has advanced to the semi-finals of the ATP Cup in Sydney after defeating Great Britain 2-1 in a thrilling tie.

Nick Kyrgios won his singles rubber but Alex de Minaur went down, meaning it was all down to the doubles.

Captain Lleyton Hewitt made the shock call to snub specialist pairing Chris Guccione and John Peers, opting for Kyrgios and de Minaur instead.

The gamble paid off as the hometown heroes came back after losing the first set to record a memorable win, showing plenty of emotion as they clinched victory in a super tiebreak 18-16.

RESULTS

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) defeated Cameron Norrie (GB) 6-2 6-2

Dan Evans (GB) defeated Alex de Minaur (AUS) 7-6 4-6 7-6 

Nick Kyrgios, Alex de Minaur (AUS) defeated Jamie Murray, Joe Salisbury (GB) 3-6 6-3 18-16

alex de minaur atp cup nick kyrgios tennis

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Five of the best beachside homes on the Northern Rivers

        premium_icon Five of the best beachside homes on the Northern Rivers

        News GET in quick if you want to snap up one of these incredible properties.

        Police charge alleged ‘pervert in the bushes’

        premium_icon Police charge alleged ‘pervert in the bushes’

        Crime Police charge man after alleged sex act near young girl.

        Accused killer charged with prison razor attack

        premium_icon Accused killer charged with prison razor attack

        Crime Accused killer Kevin Pettiford faces claim he 'slit man's throat'.

        Theme park celebrates 45 years

        premium_icon Theme park celebrates 45 years

        News Maca birthday to you! Celebrations will be held this weekend at the Knockrow...