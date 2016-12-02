BREAKING: Iconic artist cancels Bluesfest show

In this May 18, 2016 photo, Neil Young poses for a portrait in Calabasas, Calif., to promote his new album, \"Earth.\" Available June 24, the album is a collection of 13 live songs interspersed with the sounds of crickets, frogs, crows, bees and other animals Young recorded in his backyard. The 70-year-old singer-songwriter said he didnt set out to make an album about the planet. The theme just emerged as he chose the best performances from his past year on tour. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

BLUESFEST Byron Bay has confirmed that Neil Young has cancelled his performance at the 2017 music festival.

No official reason was offered for the cancellation.

The announcement crashed hopes of Australian fans to see Young at his first ever Tyagarah appearance, and playing with Promise of the Real, a band that includes Willie Nelson's son, Lukas.

The Canadian singer songwriter was scheduled to perform on Good Friday, April 14, 2017.

Bluesfest did not hide their disappointment on a statement issues today.

"This comes as a great disappointment to Bluesfest, as well as all the Neil Young fans, who were looking forward to his performance," the statement said.

"Bluesfest is currently working on replacing Neil Young with a new headlining act for the Friday night. There will be a new artist announcement coming very soon."

Friday Single Day Tickets to Bluesfest 2017 are now available for refund from today.

Bluesfest urged Friday Single Day Bluesfest patrons to hold on to their Tickets until the new artist announcement is released soon.

Once the new artist announcement for Friday has been made, Single Day Friday Ticket refunds will still be available for seven days after that.

Three-Day Ticket holders who wish to change their ticket configuration are advised to stand by for further artist announcements. More headlining artists will be added.

For any further enquiries please call Bluesfest 02 6685 8310 or email tickets@bluesfest.com.au.

Other headliners announced to the 2017 festival are Zac Brown Band, Santana, The Lumineers, Mary J Blige, Patti Smith, Bonnie Raitt, Billy Bragg, and Buddy Guy.