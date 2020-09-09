Ice user who sold drug to feed addiction jailed

A SOUTH Grafton ice dealer has been jailed for selling more than 56g of the drug before he was nabbed by police.

South Grafton man Tyson Dean Stoker, 25, appeared in Grafton District Court on Tuesday for sentencing after he pleaded guilty to three charges of supplying methylamphetamine on an ongoing basis, dating from April to July last year.

In 2018 NSW Police formed Strike Force Kiowa to investigate an unrelated matter which saw police identify a series of drug suppliers in the Grafton and South Grafton areas after detectives intercepted conversations between a number of individuals which saw Stoker brought to the attention of police.

The court heard that from April 21 to April 30 last year, Stoker sold a total of 10.5g of methylamphetamine in three separate transactions.

Stoker then went on to sell 20.85g of ice between June 11 and June 28 on 19 separate transactions in quantities ranging from 0.1g up to 7g.

Between July 2 and July 15 the court heard Stoker sold 24.9g in 15 individual sales in varying quantities.

The agreed facts state Stoker sold the drugs for a total of around $8800, which the court heard was used to support Stoker's ice addiction.

About 8.30am on August 8 last year, officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District, with assistance from operational support units, conducted four search warrants at homes in Grafton, South Grafton and Halfway Creek and Stoker was arrested.

At his sentencing, Judge Clive Jeffreys said the ongoing supply was serious and there was a need for general deterrence, as well as regard for the potential harm the sale of methylamphetamine did to the community.

"On every level the sale of drugs is associated with criminal conduct, and the offender was involved in the business of supplying methylamphetamine," Judge Jeffreys said.

Judge Jeffreys said the offences involved a low level of sophistication and described Stoker as a "street dealer or close to it".

The judge found Stoker had shown deep contrition for his actions which was manifest in his plea of guilty in the local court as well as letters written to the court.

Judge Jeffreys also found Stoker had come from a background of disadvantage, first having suffered from an abusive relationship with his stepfather following the death of his father at eight years old, then suffering from bullying in primary school for his ADHD condition and required medication.

The court heard Stoker connected with "delinquent peers" during high school which saw him abuse alcohol from the age of 16 as well a marijuana use before turning to methylamphetamine at least once a fortnight from the age of 19 as a "leveller" for his ADHD.

Judge Jeffreys said he found Stoker had abused ice daily during the time of the offending and that the sale of the drug was for financial support to fund his addiction.

Prior to the start of the offending the court heard the mother of Stoker's youngest child took her own life which caused psychological distress and an increase in his ice use.

"I find there's special circumstances in the offender's relative youth, as well as a need for a longer period of support in the community for his drug and emotional issues," Judge Jeffreys said.

Stoker was sentenced to a full-time jail term of two years and eight months, with a non-parole period of one year and four months. With time served he will be eligible for release on parole on December 7 this year.

Did this reporting raise any issues for you?

