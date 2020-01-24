Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Properties south of Gympie resembled snowfields after a super cell dumped hail, tore down trees and caused devastation across the region in October. Photo: Lachie Millard
Properties south of Gympie resembled snowfields after a super cell dumped hail, tore down trees and caused devastation across the region in October. Photo: Lachie Millard
Business

IAG flags earnings hit after hailstorms

by Steven Deare
24th Jan 2020 10:41 AM

Insurance Australia Group has told its shareholders the hailstorms that pounded Canberra, Melbourne and Sydney will hit its earnings.

The insurer has received more than 28,000 claims of home and vehicle damage from the hailstorms this week and now expects them to result in a pre-tax cost of $169 million.

IAG expects insurance margin guidance in the range of 14.5 per cent -16.5 per cent, compared with the previously advised 16 per cent -18 per cent.

IAG has brands including CGU and NRMA.

The insurer's first half results are due on February 12.

More Stories

Show More
business hailstorms iag insurance insurance australia group

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Surfing therapy for children with autism coming to region

        premium_icon Surfing therapy for children with autism coming to region

        News COMMUNITY-based initiative will hold its fifth event at Lennox Head on Australia Day.

        AFTERMATH: Jacaranda City lashed by damaging storm

        premium_icon AFTERMATH: Jacaranda City lashed by damaging storm

        Weather PHOTOS: Iconic suburb of Grafton ground zero in wild storm

        GOTCHA: snake caught with frog in the throat

        premium_icon GOTCHA: snake caught with frog in the throat

        News AND this slippery customer has more surprises in store – read on …

        Can’t find a place to rent? You’re not alone

        premium_icon Can’t find a place to rent? You’re not alone

        News Low vacancy rates are putting pressure on house hunters