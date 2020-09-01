Menu
The vulgar text messages sent from a maintenance worker to a woman he was ordered not to contact have been revealed to a court.
'“Drop this bloody DVO': Abuser's attack on woman

by Kara Sonter
1st Sep 2020 7:29 PM
The vulgar text messages sent from a Moreton maintenance worker to a woman he was ordered not to contact have been revealed in a Caboolture courtroom.

The man fronted Caboolture Magistrates Court charged with two counts of breaching a domestic violence order during May on dates between May and July this year.

The court heard the 46-year-old father breached the temporary order when he sent text messages to a woman he was ordered not to have any contact with.

"Drop this bloody DVO," read one message, the court heard.

"Do you want to meet me after work to f*ck for old time's sake, I won't tell anyone if you don't," read another.

He pleaded guilty to both charges Tuesday.

"The orders are in place for a reason," said Magistrate James Blanch.

He was fined $600 but no conviction was recorded.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. The Suicide Call Back service is on
Call 1300 659 467.

Originally published as 'I won't tell if you don't': Vulgar messages from maintenance worker

