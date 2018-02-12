Menu
Login
News

The one thing you should never say to a traffic cop

The BMW was pulled over at Glenugie on Sunday.
The BMW was pulled over at Glenugie on Sunday. Paul Donaldson
Jenna Thompson
by

POLICE attached to Grafton Highway Patrol have pulled over a Maroon BMW bearing Queensland registration plates after clocking the driver at speeds of up to 193km/hr in a 100km/hr speed zone.

According to Police, the 24 year-old male driver from Sippy Downs, Queensland was travelling south on Sunday when he was pulled over at approximately 7:30pm on the Pacific Highway, Glenugie.

The BMW was pulled over at Glenugie
The BMW was pulled over at Glenugie Highway Patrol

Upon speaking with police in relation to his speed, the driver replied, "I thought I was doing about 210".

The driver was issued with a Traffic Infringement Notice for Class A motor vehicle exceed speed limit by more than 45kph - $2384 and his privileges to drive in the state of New South Wales were withdrawn for a period of six (6) months.

Topics:  highway patrol speeding

Grafton Daily Examiner

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Kayak trip near disaster after boat capsizes

Kayak trip near disaster after boat capsizes

AN EARLY morning kayak trip at Byron Bay could have ended in disaster had it not been for the intervention of surf lifesavers.

Protest letter over Adani mine project cops flack

Byron Shire mayor Simon Richardson.

"Preposterous” and "bizarre” letter sent by Byron Shire Council

First international Splendour 2018 act confirmed

GOOD VIBES: Crowds at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on Day 3 of the gigantic festival.

The band's vocalist mentioned it while releasing their latest album

Byron Surf Fest unveils strong music line up

VISITING: Ready to surf with Regurgitator in the Bay?

Regurgitator headlines the offer

Local Partners