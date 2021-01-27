‘I stabbed him’: Teen’s alleged post-killing brag

A teen accused of murdering Solomone Taufeulungaki bragged about it days later to prove himself to the Brotherhood gang, a court has heard.

A teen accused of murdering schoolboy Solomone Taufeulungaki bragged about it days later saying he stabbed him to prove himself to the Brotherhood gang, a court has heard.

"I killed Solomone. I stabbed him. I will take it for the team. I will go down for his murder," the youth, who cannot be named due to his age, allegedly said.

The shocking details emerged as Rose Walker - the partner of Taataa Tafa who is one of the 11 people charged over the June 16 murder in Deer Park - gave evidence in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Ms Walker, 23, said she was "disgusted" when the teen came to the Sunshine house she shared with Mr Tafa and started talking about what he did.

"He was just trying to act like a tough guy," Ms Walker said.

"(He) was just sitting there bragging about how he had stabbed Solomone.

"He was telling all of us that he did it for BH.

"He did it because he wanted to prove himself … to try and join a gang."

Police investigating the murder in the Deer Park area the following day. Picture: Jason Edwards

She said BH stood for Brotherhood, a youth gang in Melbourne's western suburbs.

The court heard Ms Walker was an eye witness to the brutal attack on 15-year-old Solomone outside the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She detailed how she heard some of the male youth she was with say "there's Solomone" before running towards him.

"Literally, it was like a herd of animals running at their prey," Ms Walker said.

"I saw them kicking and punching and stuff. Everyone was just beating up on Solomone."

She said she saw the youth flee the scene on foot on hearing the sirens from the ambulance and police.

Floral tributes were left at the scene for Solomone “Solo” Taufeulungaki. Picture: David Crosling

Ms Walker said she saw the teen who would later boast about his actions running from the scene with blood all over the front of his shirt.

But Ms Walker, who is 36 weeks pregnant with her third child, said she did not see anyone carrying a weapon.

Police have charged 11 people over Solomone's murder.

Nine of the accused are children, aged 13 to 17.

The two adults are Mr Tafa, 20, and his friend, Soreysa Jibrael, 23, from Hoppers Crossing.

Ms Walker told the court Mr Tafa and Mr Jibrael were not involved in the melee.

In November, Mr Tafa pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, affray and violent disorder.

Ms Walker told the court she believed the attack was in retaliation for an earlier assault on one of the teen accused in which Solomone was involved.

That attack was filmed and had been circulated over social media for everyone to see, she said.

Ms Walker had declined to give a statement to police and tried to object to giving evidence out of fear for the safety of herself and her children.

But magistrate Peter Reardon said any concerns she had were outweighed by the significance her evidence could have in the case.

