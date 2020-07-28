‘I only had 12 months to live’: How a donation saved a life

JANE Claire only had '6-12 months' to live but thanks to an organ donation in 2006, Ms Claire has been going strong for 14 years and counting.

Suffering from Cystic Fibrosis since birth, Ms Claire lived with a reduced lung capacity which greatly hampered her life expectancy.

"Before my transplant, getting out of bed was a struggle and walking upstairs was impossible. At the time I probably only had 6-12 months to live

"It was so incredible (the transplant), my life changed. Now I enjoy food whereas before I was on supplement drinks for a couple of years prior to my transplant. I swim, play tennis three times a week and walk every day, which I just couldn't do before."

MIRACLE: Jane Claire with son Connor, prior to the transplant.

Ms Claire said the transplant had allowed her to live her life again.

"I've been able to enjoy all the milestones that I would never have been around to see, like seeing my son graduate and turn 21," Ms Claire said.

"I am ever so grateful that it has given me a second chance at enjoying a life that I would never have had."

Almost half of the Northern Rivers residents are organ donors but DonateLife Week, which runs until August 2, is hoping to encourage more registrations and help people like Ms Claire.

Doctor Mike Lindley Jones said making family members aware of a person's decision to donate their organs was key.

"We know that in nine out of 10 cases, families agree to donation when their family member is a registered donor," Dr Lindley Jones said

Recent changes mean people can no longer register via their NSW licence.

To register go to www.donatelife.gov.au.