First look at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Lifetime movie

SAPPY diagloge, a sexy bedroom scene and lookalike actors ... a teaser for the TV movie about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal romance has finally dropped.

The Lifetime movie - titled Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance - has caused a minor stir online because the bride-to-be and her fiance appear naked in bed in one scene, strategically covered with sheets.

The 20-second teaser trailer includes soap-worthy dialogue: "I don't need my life to be this perfect royal picture," the actor playing Prince Harry said to his Suits star fiance.

"I just need you."

The Lifetime movie will premiere in May. Picture: TVLine/YouTube

British actor Murray Fraser, of The Loch, portrays the Prince and Jessica Jones actor Parisa Fitz-Henley appears as Markle.

Lifetime also made a TV movie about Wills and Kate in 2011, aptly titled William & Kate: The Movi e.

Already, royal fans including swimsuit model Chrissy Teigen are eager to see it.

Harry and Megan are set to tie the knot on May 19 in what is being billed as the society wedding of the year.

The Lifetime movie about their romance will air in May in the UK and US. No Australian air-date has been announced.

Loved up! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, pictured together at Westminster Abbey in London last week. Picture: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

Former Suits star Markle is no stranger to made-for-TV movies, having starred in two for US TV network, Hallmark.

"I think Hallmark is such an amazing network to work for," Marke said previously, according to Vulture.

Will Lifetime re-enact the couple’s famous engagement wave? Picture: AP

"It's really heartwarming and affirming and validating. Especially in this day and age, it's so nice for families to be able to all watch programming together. With stories like this, it keeps it really light and easy. And it makes everybody feel good. At the end of a long day, that's what I want to watch!"

Meghan Markle gave up her Hollywood career to become a royal. now Lifetime has made a movie about her story. Picture: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

Murray Fraser and Parisa Fitz-Henley appear as the royal couple. Picture: TVLine/YouTube

The bedroom scene from Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance. Picture: TVLine/YouTube