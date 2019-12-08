Joshua dominates Ruiz to reclaim titles

Andy Ruiz Jr. loses to Anthony Joshua after not getting into proper shape.

Anthony Joshua was out for revenge and in a clinical display he reclaimed his heavyweight titles by dominating Andy Ruiz Jr. in Saudi Arabia.

Joshua used his reach advantage to control the fight behind his jab and never allowing Ruiz to get close enough to land damaging shots.

The fight was by no means an all-time classic, as Joshua was happy to keep the fight at distance and frustrate Ruiz.

Here's the biggest talking points from the fight and how the world reacted.

RUIZ'S WEIGHT GAIN SLAMMED

Ruiz gained “too much weight”.

All the talk in the lead up to the bout surrounded Ruiz and how he'd weighed in heavier than when he shocked the world back in June.

There was speculation Ruiz had dropped a stack of weight but the 30-year-old surprised everyone by weighing in at a whopping 128.4kg - 7kg heavier than he was in June. The heaviest he's been in his decade-long career.

After the fight he admitted that he didn't prepare like he should have and had gained too much weight ahead of the fight.

Ruiz: “I didn’t prepare how I should have. I gained too much weight.” — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 7, 2019

The criticism over his shape came in thick and fast with world renowned boxing trainer Teddy Atlas landing the heavy shot.

I think I just saw a sand dune in better shape then Ruiz. #JoshuaRuiz2 #JoshuaRuiz — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) December 7, 2019

Both fighters talked up a potential trilogy after the fight was over with Ruiz Jr. claiming if they go around again he'll be in the best shape of his life.

"I gained too much weight. But I don't want to give excuses. He boxed me around," Ruiz Jr. said.

"But you know what, if we do the third fight, you best believe I'm going to get in the f*****g the best shape and I'm going to be in the best shape of my life.

"It kind of affected me a lot (his weight). I thought I was going to feel stronger and going to be better.

"But you know what, I think the next fight I'm going to be more prepared and I'm going to work with my team a bit more. I tried to train myself, kind of, for this preparation.

"Like I said, I don't want to give no excuses. Anthony Joshua did a hell of a job."

NOBODY WANTS A TRILOGY

Joshua was clinical in the fight.

Joshua bounced back with a flawless strategy to use the strengths at his disposal. Keep the fight at a distance and not bullrush Ruiz Jr. after a heavy shot.

In the upset in June, Joshua got ahead of himself and got caught on the inside, this time around he maintained his composure and won the fight behind his reach advantage.

Ruiz Jr. struggled to make inroads and the scorecards showed just how dominate the fight was for the British heavyweight.

As both continued to talk up a potential third fight, fans voiced their opinions and it was clear what they thought … please, please no.

Andy Ruiz: “Who wants a third fight?!”



Everyone: pic.twitter.com/i5Eri3ZxvV — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) December 7, 2019

WHAT COMES NEXT FOR JOSHUA

The attention now turns to another battle in the heavyweight division when Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury square off for the second time in February.

Their first bout ended in controversial circumstances with the judges handing down a split decision draw.

With the WBC heavyweight title on the line once again, Fury and Wilder will trade blows with the winner likely to face Joshua in a fight to unify the heavyweight division.

Ruiz will look to stay with the three biggest names in heavyweight boxing, but after the loss to Joshua he'll fall down the pecking order.

A potential Joshua vs Wilder or Joshua vs Fury fight is a promoters dream and would likely destroy box offices the world over.

We'll find out just what's in store when Wilder and Fury touch gloves in February, with the big fight most likely to happen in mid-to-late 2020.

Well done to Anthony Joshua much more disciplined and tactical performance - he boxed excellently and did not allow Ruiz to make it a slug toe to toe fight - now bring on the winner of Wilder and Fury — Tom Ross (@thegoalzone) December 7, 2019

Please don’t insult us by saying you put the weight on because you thought you would be stronger. But I will give you credit for one truthful statement, yes you are a hungry fighter. #JoshuaRuiz2 #JoshuaRuiz — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) December 7, 2019

Joshua shutting out Ruiz so far? Not shocking. After looking at Ruiz's weight it's pretty clear his only hope was a knockout. — Ryan Phillips (@RumorsandRants) December 7, 2019

Ruiz ‘I’ll get in better shape..’..how could you not be in your best for a world title!! #JoshuaRuiz2 — michael mayhew (@Branchie87) December 7, 2019

#RuizJoshua2



RUIZ: “who wants to see the the 3rd fight?!”



Crowd: pic.twitter.com/eo9FNIQO3K — Kae Kurd (@KaeKurd) December 7, 2019

Ruiz wants a trilogy, that is never happening lol. They are losing his phone number — Robert Littal (@BSO) December 7, 2019

Ruiz will not get a 3rd fight. Forget it. — Ovie (@OvieO) December 7, 2019

Joshua and Ruiz both talking up the trilogy fight, which no one wants.... #RuizJoshua2 #JoshuaRuiz2 — Adam Santarossa (@adamsantarossa) December 7, 2019