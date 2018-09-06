Delta Goodrem in tears over Newton-John

Delta Goodrem has broken down in an emotional interview

Delta Goodrem has broken down in an emotional interview

DELTA Goodrem has broken down in tears while discussing her mentor Olivia Newton-John - after the cancer-stricken Grease star made an announcement about her health.

In a preview for Newton-John's upcoming appearance on Sunday Night, Goodrem became emotional as she discussed her idol's cancer struggles.

"When I look at her, sorry," Goodrem says, fighting back tears. "I find it so hard, because it's quite personal actually."

Goodrem broke down while discussing her mentor’s diagnosis

The interview is being touted as Newton-John’s “very personal announcement”

"The interview Olivia Newton-John knew she had to do," host Melissa Doyle says in the teaser, revealing the singer was "wanting to put the record straight while she can".

An accompanying interview snippet appears to show Newton-John discussing her recent health struggles after being diagnosed with cancer for the second time in June 2017.

Delta Goodrem in a scene from the Olivia Newton-John TV bio drama Hopelessly Devoted to You

Olivia Newton-John and Delta Goodrem have been close for years. Picture: Yuri Kouzmin

"I wasn't sure if I would make it," an emotional Newton-John says.

Goodrem played Newton-John in a Channel 7 biopic about the pop icon's life earlier in the year but the two have been friends for more than a decade, previously bonding over their shared health struggles.

Goodrem was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2003 when she was just 18 years old, undergoing eight months of chemotherapy and two months of radiation before she went into remission.

Newton-John was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 but last year revealed it had returned and spread to her sacrum.

- Olivia Newton-John and Delta Goodrem's Sunday Night interviews will air 8pm Sunday on Channel 7.