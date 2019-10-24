I Don't Need to Have a Baby is a new petite zine by Suffolk Park graphic artist Holy English.

In only eight pages, made from a single sheet of paper by hand, English has compressed a number of personal memories and emotions.

The artwork evolves around her realisation that her dream of becoming a mother was becoming out of reach.

English said recounting her own memories in order to put the zine together were "very painful".

"(When I realised I wasn't going to be a mother) My mother cried with me. It was her grief as well. Her wish for me to be a mother. Since then she's had grandchildren to my siblings," she said.

"It was the shocking realisation I would never have a child, never hold a baby in my womb, and the pain of that. It felt like the end of the world.

"All those years of failed relationships, burnt dreams, bad choices, self-loathing, feeling like an outsider in my peer group.

The artist said that after the grieving period, she felt "an uncanny elation. So high and clear I was shocked and speechless in its wake".

"I felt a freedom and ecstatic nature that I'd never felt before.

"I made the right decision to not have a baby on my own or keep looking for someone to share that dream.

"That was my personal journey, and everyone's is different. We need to honour, respect and embrace parenthood, otherhood and every way people choose to live, grieve and find joy. But what I really want to share with other women going through this unique, invisible, desperate pain is that there is a road to peace and joy beyond it."

Ms English said the petite zine is just a smaller version of what she would like to make as a graphic novel.

"Neither for or against motherhood, this zine urges for a universal acceptance and respect of all women, regardless of child or partner status," she said.

Ms English said she sells her work online at hollyenglish.com and at the Northern Rivers Community Gallery in Ballina, Sticky Institute in Melbourne, Quimby's Bookstore in Chicago, USA, and through Broken Pencil in Canada.