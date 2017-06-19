Beloved Brunswick Heads fish co-op to close

The Brunswick Fishing Company will close its doors by end of day today.

AN ICON of Brunswick Heads will close its doors today leaving its team of 23 casual staff jobless.

The Brunswick Fishing Company is trading for its final day after about 34 years of operation in the coastal town.

Staff member, Colleen Wyness said the team were told by management on Friday that the business was no longer viable and that the co-op would be closing down by end of business today.

Ms Wyness, a staff member for more than eight years, described the news as "heart-breaking".

"(The staff) are all like one big family," Ms Wyness said.

Some staff members worked at the co-op since its inception about 34 years ago.

Regular customer of more than three decades, Betty Luck was devastated by the shock news to shut down the popular fish and chip shop.

"I can't bloody believe it," Ms Luck said.

"I was sick to the stomach when I heard (the co-op was shutting down).

"There was no indication that it was going to shut down."

The Ocean Shores local questioned how the local seafood industry as well as tourism would cope with the loss of the co-op.

"I'm shocked and we've got no where to buy fresh fish in this area now," she said.

"I hope its not for good."

Formerly known as Brunswick-Byron Fishermen's Coop, the fish and chippery was redeveloped in 2015 and was renowned for being one of the biggest employers in Brunswick Heads.