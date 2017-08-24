News

Wife murder accused "terrorized" in prison

Hamish Broome
| 22nd Aug 2017 9:26 AM Updated: 23rd Aug 2017 10:07 AM
Sharon Edwards - missing person Photo: Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner.
Sharon Edwards - missing person Photo: Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner. Adam Hourigan

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

Tuesday 4.43pm: KEY details surrounding the alleged murder of Grafton primary school teacher Sharon Edwards have been aired in Lismore Local Court in a bail hearing for the missing woman's husband and murder accused John Wallace Edwards.

Edwards, who turned 61 today, appeared via video link from Cessnock Correctional Centre for the hearing and was represented by Lismore barrister Peter O'Connor.

The hearing was also attended by several of the missing woman's close friends from the Grafton area including Coutts Crossing Public School where she worked.

In arguing for bail Mr O'Connor said Edwards had volunteered detailed statements to police following his wife's disappearance and made no attempt to flee or conceal his whereabouts in the two years since.

He argued the case was heavily circumstantial and it was "unlikely" that Mr Edwards' location could be "definitively established" on the night in question.

Edwards had also been assaulted in prison and "terrorized" by threats from inmates since his arrest in June, prompting his relocation to a high care cell with limited access to exercise or sunshine.

He had several medical conditions including a "pre-cancer" growth and chronic emphysema which were being aggravated by his remand in custody.

Magistrate David Heilpern acknowledged the prosecution case was circumstantial but said a number of matters in the police statement of facts were "beyond simple suspicion".

He said there were discrepancies between between Edwards' first and second interviews with police, which he described as "lies and misrepresentations".

He said an injury to Edwards' hand around the time of Sharon Edwards' disappearance was also "unlikely to have occurred in the manner he described".

Magistrate Heilpern said statements made by Edwards to the police and to the media about the nature of his relationship with his estranged wife were "entirely different" to statements made by other witnesses, indicating their relationship was not as healthy as Edwards made out.

He added that mobile phone records indicating Edwards' movements around the time of his wife's disappearance could prove decisive.

"It is a circumstantial case, but not a weak one," Magistrate Heilpern declared.

Edwards appeared shocked, opening his mouth several times and waving his hands in the air when Magistrate Heilpern refused bail.

He said he had a 60-page document to prove his innocence.

The matter was adjourned to Grafton Local Court on September 5.
 

 

Tuesday 1.50pm: JOHN Edwards, the man accused of killing his estranged wife Sharon Edwards and then hiding her body, is expected to apply for bail in Lismore Local Court after lunch.

Several close friends of the missing 55-year-old are in court to watch the matter from the public gallery. They include colleagues from Coutts Crossing Public School, where she worked as a teacher.

Mr Edwards is being represented by barrister Peter O'Connor.

Just before noon the prosecution lodged a 19-page statement of facts with Magistrate David Heilpern outlining the substance of the allegations against Mr Edwards.

Magistrate Heilpern said he would read the document over lunch before returning to hear the bail application.
More to come at 3pm.

 

Tuesday 9.26am: THE estranged husband of missing Grafton primary school teacher Sharon Edwards will appear before Lismore Local Court today charged with his wife's murder.

John Edwards was arrested in June in Queensland where he was extradited to NSW and subsequently appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court, where the matter was adjourned. He was remanded in custody.

Coincidentally the father of three turns 62 today.

The disappearance of Mrs Edwards has baffled police and her family since she went missing in 2015.

The much loved primary school teacher was last seen leaving Grafton's Good Intent Hotel at about 10.30pm on March 14 2015 after a night out with friends.

Her body has never been found despite several searches.

Police will allege that an altercation between Mrs Edwards and her husband led to her murder.

More information to come.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  court grafton john edwards northern rivers crime sharon edwards

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Providing that light bulb moment

Providing that light bulb moment

IF YOU want to take serious action on climate change, next week's meeting of Zero Emissions Byron Bay could help.

Forum to discuss unfair rental laws

Toowoomba. South Toowoomba. Real estate. Property July 2017

Across the Northern Rivers nearly a third of people are renting

HSC 'appalling' blunder puts student results at risk

“I am angry for the students at what I have learnt this morning."

Terrace makeover finished on time

CARIBBEAN FLAVOUR: Chef Kezia Bennett

Brunswick Heads street gets a makeover

Local Partners

Flume will welcome 2018 at Falls Byron Bay

THE Grammy Award-winner artist will take festival goers into the new year, plus also check who is playing when.

First Falls tickets go on sale tomorrow

From Sydney, Jayde Lawe, Adam burns and his daughter Jayme Burns at Falls Festival Byron Bay 2016-17.

All the info you need to ensure you get your Falls tickets.

Painting a brighter future for koalas

WORTH SAVING: The Queensland Koala Crusaders' Community Crowdfunding Campaign aims to raise $30,000 towards the cost of planting 10,000 trees for koalas.

Queensland Koala Crusaders have launched a crowdfunding campaign

REVEALED: Liam Gallagher is coming to Falls Festival

English musician, singer, and songwriter, former lead singer of the rock band Oasis, Liam Gallagher performs during his concert at National Olympic Sports Center in Beijing, China, 10 August 2017.

He revealed the news ahead of the official line up announcement

Bangalow faces the music this weekend

WORLD-FAMOUS: Didgeridoo player and winner of the 2012 ARIA for best classical album Kulkadunga, William Barton, is part of the line up at the Bangalow Music Festival 2017.

Bangalow Music Festival will offer a number of music events

Massive talent from little folk on show in Little Big Shots

Shane Jacobson has as much fun as his guests as wunderkinds show off their skills in Seven's new talent show.

‘I’m pissed off’: Bachelorette finally loses it

Matty is made take Elise on a date by her dad.

UNREST is brewing in the Bachelor mansion.

What's on the big screen this week

Domhnall Gleeson and Tom Cruise in a scene from American Made.

TOM Cruise is flying high in Doug Liman's drug drama American Made.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy a slick, impressive effort

The return of a favourite

Bride and Prejudice's Chris reveals more family heartache

Grant and Chris feature on the TV series Bride & Prejudice. Supplied by Channel 7.

His dad’s health has dealt a massive blow to their happy life

Nicole's ready to bust out of Doctor Doctor's love triangle

Nicole da Silva stars in season two of Doctor Doctor.

New season gets a fresh injection of relationship dilemmas.

MOVIE REVIEW: Tom Cruise flying high again in drug drama

Tom Cruise plays pilot Barry Seal in the movie American Made.

FILM STAR delivers his best performance in some time.

Rainforest Gardens - Two unique houses on five sublime acres

14 Newes Road, Coorabell 2479

House 5 3 5 Contact Agent

Bathed in sunlight and birdsong, this Council-approved dual occupancy on five exquisite acres with a perfect northerly aspect offers boundless natural beauty in...

ELEVATED TIMBER TROPICAL HIDEAWAY

9 Bottlebrush Crescent, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

Situated in a sought after area just a five minute walk to the local shops and a ten minute stroll to Tallow beach, this charming home with a sunny Northerly...

Fantastic Possum Creek Location on the Wilsons River

425 Friday Hut Rd, Possum Creek 2479

Rural 4 2 6 Expressions of...

With Bangalow and the beaches of Byron Bay a short drive away this 15 Acres is ideally positioned. The land is very usable throughout and enjoys frontage to...

NEW PRICE GUIDE!!! $925,000 - $995,000

35 Riverside Drive, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 $925,000 to...

This immaculate home is set on one acre in central Mullumbimby with renovated outbuildings and great income potential. The picturesque 4552m2 block is in a quiet...

Deceased Estate – Auction 23rd Sept 10am

21 Cudgerie Court, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 Auction 23rd...

Set amongst tropical palms on a large 1501m2 block, this spacious brick and tile home has one boundary along the very end of a quiet cul-de-sac, and a long side...

HERITAGE APARTMENT in the very heart of BANGALOW

2/23 Byron Street, Bangalow 2479

Unit 1 1 AUCTION

Above the historic Bangalow town centre is this spacious & modernised 1 bedroom apartment with front & rear balconies & security rear parking (currently under...

&quot;Yengalah&quot; an architectural masterpiece - environmentally conscious design

84 Coolamon Scenic Drive, Coorabell 2479

House 5 3 2 Contact Agent

Situated on a north-east facing 4193m2 (1acre) elevated plateau overlooking Byron Bay and its stunning coastline is this truly unique and incredible property. The...

Build Your Dream…Rare Vacant Block In Mullumbimby

4 Hibiscus Place, Mullumbimby 2482

Residential Land 0 0 $375,000 to...

An incredible opportunity has arrived to acquire a 781m2 vacant block of land in a prime Mullumbimby location. The land is level with a perfect north aspect...

A NEW, MODERN LEVEL BANGALOW BUNGALOW

4 Jambos Court, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 1 OFFERS INVITED...

A perfect investment or easy care family home! Ticking ALL BOXES with quality inclusions & finishes on a single level & set on a low maintenance, fenced, pet...

Point break

27 Pinnacle Row, Lennox Head 2478

House 4 4 Contact Agent

First National are proud to present to the market 'Pinnacle Row' – a unique benchmark home in which every square metre has been meticulously crafted to the highest...

199 home sites approved in Evans Head

The Evans Head Manufactured Home Estate plans. Zoran Architecture.

Manufactured Home estate approved near aerodrome

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause

Reports of Ibrahim family connections to farm and food hub

John Ibrahimat Bluesfest 2012.

REPORTS circulate colourful Sydney family have investments on the NR

Stunning, heritage-listed Coast home going under the hammer

STUNNING: Buderim House, a stunning heritage-listed Queenslander estate, is going to auction.

Coast home that played host to royalty is set for auction

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!