Tuesday 4.43pm: KEY details surrounding the alleged murder of Grafton primary school teacher Sharon Edwards have been aired in Lismore Local Court in a bail hearing for the missing woman's husband and murder accused John Wallace Edwards.

Edwards, who turned 61 today, appeared via video link from Cessnock Correctional Centre for the hearing and was represented by Lismore barrister Peter O'Connor.

The hearing was also attended by several of the missing woman's close friends from the Grafton area including Coutts Crossing Public School where she worked.

In arguing for bail Mr O'Connor said Edwards had volunteered detailed statements to police following his wife's disappearance and made no attempt to flee or conceal his whereabouts in the two years since.

He argued the case was heavily circumstantial and it was "unlikely" that Mr Edwards' location could be "definitively established" on the night in question.

Edwards had also been assaulted in prison and "terrorized" by threats from inmates since his arrest in June, prompting his relocation to a high care cell with limited access to exercise or sunshine.

He had several medical conditions including a "pre-cancer" growth and chronic emphysema which were being aggravated by his remand in custody.

Magistrate David Heilpern acknowledged the prosecution case was circumstantial but said a number of matters in the police statement of facts were "beyond simple suspicion".

He said there were discrepancies between between Edwards' first and second interviews with police, which he described as "lies and misrepresentations".

He said an injury to Edwards' hand around the time of Sharon Edwards' disappearance was also "unlikely to have occurred in the manner he described".

Magistrate Heilpern said statements made by Edwards to the police and to the media about the nature of his relationship with his estranged wife were "entirely different" to statements made by other witnesses, indicating their relationship was not as healthy as Edwards made out.

He added that mobile phone records indicating Edwards' movements around the time of his wife's disappearance could prove decisive.

"It is a circumstantial case, but not a weak one," Magistrate Heilpern declared.

Edwards appeared shocked, opening his mouth several times and waving his hands in the air when Magistrate Heilpern refused bail.

He said he had a 60-page document to prove his innocence.

The matter was adjourned to Grafton Local Court on September 5.



