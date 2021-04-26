Husband of Byron ‘legend’ calls for legacy to be honoured

Nino MacDonald addressed Byron Shire Council on Thursday, asking for their support for a memorial bench to honour his late wife, Judy MacDonald. Picture: Liana Boss

A touching gesture will honour a significant contributor to community groups in the Byron Shire.

Nino MacDonald addressed Byron Shire Council at its meeting on Thursday to encourage it to support calls for a memorial bench to acknowledge the contributions of his late wife, Judy.

"During the 18 years that she was actively engaged in the life of the shire she became well known for the drive, energy, commitment and enthusiasm that she brought to whatever undertaking was at hand," Mr MacDonald said.

He said the proposed location of Heritage Park in Mullumbimby would be "very appropriate" for a bench to be installed in Judy's memory.

"She was a volunteer there and also in the early 2000s one of a small group of locals who were involved in founding Brunswick Valley Landcare," Mr MacDonald said.

The late Judy MacDonald (rear left) with Roe Ritchie with son Kai, and Ocean Edmunds. Photo Veda Dante / Byron Shire News

"Judy was an educator by profession and regularly conducted several courses in the Pocket: how to grow your own food, emphasising vegetables adapted to the Northern Rivers' climate rather than simply reproducing a European model.

"Planting native gardens was another one and how to attract butterflies and frogs into your garden another."

He said she helped to establish the New Brighton Farmers Market, the Mullum Farmers Market and was active in other community groups.

"Judy loved the exchange of ideas and thinking outside the box but was not afraid to roll up her sleeves either and do the hard yards," he said.

"That was her legacy."

All councillors supported this idea.

Tony Barry, Dean Stanford, Gerry Brown and Judy MacDonald with Boston the mascot. Photo Christian Morrow / Byron Shire News

"I'm very much looking forward to seeing something beautiful done for Judy because she's done so much that's beautiful for our shire," Cr Cate Coorey said.

Deputy mayor Michael Lyon said he was "100 per cent" in support of the gesture.

Judy ran on the same ticket as Cr Basil Cameron at the last council election.

Mayor Simon Richardson supported the council's move to give permission to Judy's family and friends to install a seat in her name, but also raised a request by the Timperley family for a beachfront bench in Byron Bay in memory of Harold, Graeme and May Timperley, and the creation of a policy to help them to consider similar requests from the community.

"This sort of thing … has always been close to my heart," Cr Richardson said.

Originally published as Husband of Byron 'legend' calls for legacy to be honoured