Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A WA resident has no idea they have hit the jackpot. Picture: iStock
A WA resident has no idea they have hit the jackpot. Picture: iStock
Offbeat

Hunt for mystery $2.5m lotto winner

27th May 2020 10:59 AM

A Perth resident is nearly $2.5 million richer today - but they still have no idea of their good fortune.

The WA resident, from the suburb of Wellard, scored the Division One Oz Lotto prize on Tuesday night - the first for the state in 2020.

They were the only Australian to hold all seven winning numbers, which means the entire $2,499,646.40 prize is theirs.

The lucky ticket was snapped up at Wellard Square News and Gifts Newspower - but so far, the winner has not come forward.

The winning numbers were 22, 30, 24, 12, 5, 3, 27.

Lotterywest spokesperson Pina Compagnone said it was the state's first Oz Lotto Division One win this year and the third biggest across all games, following a $2.8 million prize in March and two $2.5 million wins in February.

"It's always an exciting moment when the state produces a big Lotto winner, especially a multimillion-dollar one," Ms Compagnone said.

"It has added to our growing tally of Division One winners, which now sits at 28 and total prizes worth almost $36.5 million."

Lotterywest has posted the news on its social media channels in an attempt to track down the winner, prompting scores of Facebook comments from hopeful players.

"Aww congratulation to who ever it was, that's going to help someone so much," one Facebook user posted, while another said: "Yahoo a WA winner, great news."

Local players who supported the OZ Lotto draw also contributed to the Lotterywest COVID-19 Relief Fund, with all available profits made from Lotterywest tickets being directed to the Fund.

The next chance to win big is this Thursday in Powerball's $15 million jackpot.

 

 

Originally published as Hunt for mystery $2.5m lotto winner

More Stories

lotto lotto winner money offbeat

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Parkway Drive reschedules Australian tour dates

        premium_icon Parkway Drive reschedules Australian tour dates

        News THE popular Byron Bay band said it was “literally impossible” to go on tour.

        Ditch your PJs, put a ball gown and help Our Kids

        premium_icon Ditch your PJs, put a ball gown and help Our Kids

        News Simple idea to unite the community and raise much-needed funds

        Koala campaigner in line for prestigious award

        premium_icon Koala campaigner in line for prestigious award

        News THIS North Coast woman has helped plant 26,000 trees so far and has set an...

        How new street lights will save thousands of dollars

        premium_icon How new street lights will save thousands of dollars

        News THIS Northern Rivers council is making a big commitment to energy efficiency.