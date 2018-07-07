Menu
Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate Ella Harris. Picture: NSW Police
Hunt for missing teenage girl

7th Jul 2018 7:30 PM

POLICE are calling for public assistance to help locate a teenage girl missing from Sydney's Eastern suburbs.

Ella Harris, 14, was last seen leaving a school in Waterloo on Monday at 2.35pm and failed to return home to Bondi.

There are serious concerns for her safety.

She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 165 centimetres tall, with a medium build, fair complexion, brown hair and brown eyes. It's believed she may be in the company of a teenage boy.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, contact Crime Stoppers immediately on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

