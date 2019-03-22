Pleas for mother of abandoned baby to come forward

Police are pleading with the mother to come forward. Picture: iStock

A NEWBORN baby boy who was found abandoned in front of a Perth medical centre on Wednesday has since been named Rahil.

And now, hundreds have reportedly come forward offering to adopt the infant.

Police are still searching for the child's mother who they believe needs treatment. They are appealing for her to come forward without fear of being charged.

Rahil, was left in a box at the Garden City Medical Centre in Booragoon on Wednesday morning and taken to Perth Children's Hospital. Police believed he was left for a period of 10 minutes before being found.

Wrapped in a blanket, his mother also left behind a handwritten note asking he be cared for.

Rahil, whose name can mean "traveller" or "innocent", appears to be in good health.

It's believed the mother did not give birth at a hospital.

Yesterday, West Australian Premier Mark McGowan urged her to come forward to get treatment. "All people want to do is support her," he told reporters.

"Get some medical attention. The government wants to help you."

Social media users sympathised with Rahil's mother, and commended her for leaving her child in safety.

Others expressed their desire to adopt the newborn.

"Ready to adopt with all my heart and soul," one woman wrote on Seven's Facebook page.

"How do we adopt this baby?" another wrote.

Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said the mother could contact police anonymously or the Department of Communities.

"We do want to locate the mother, not for police reasons in terms of pursuing criminal conduct or anything, it's about her health and welfare," he told 6PR radio.

"Clearly she wanted to leave the child in a place to be cared for. We want to also care for mum."

Rahil was taken to hospital and appeared to be in good health.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he hoped the mother would be identified and the issue would be handled sensitively.

"My first thoughts are, frankly, with the young child, the infant, and that they are placed in the best of care," he said.

"The WA government has the processes and systems in place to provide that care."

Department of Communities assistant director general of service delivery Jackie Tang said Rahil had been brought into the provisional care of the Department and further decisions regarding his future would be made "in due course".

Anyone who knows the identity of the mother is urged to call police on 131 444 to ensure she can be helped. Callers can remain anonymous if they wish.

If the baby's mother does not wish to contact police, she is urged to contact the Department of Communities on 9431 8800. Or Crisis Care after 5pm on 9233 1111.

- with AAP