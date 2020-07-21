Hundreds of jobs on offer with Nicole Kidman’s new series

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Nicole Kidman attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors' Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

FILM professionals in Northern NSW should get the dust off their cameras.

Multiple productions are looking to shoot in the area in coming months and hundreds of jobs are on offer.

Spearheading the list of upcoming film and TV shootings in the area is Nicole Kidman bringing a $100m production to our shores via her production company, Blossom Films.

The production of TV series Nine Perfect Strangers, on location in Byron Bay will involve Australian producer Bruna Papandrea's company Made Up Stories, in conjunction with Endeavor Content and the US streaming company Hulu.

Adapted from Australian author Liane Moriarty's bestseller, the series will star Kidman and US actor Melissa McCarthy.

The project reunites author Liane Moriaty, Hollywood screenwriting legend David E Kelley, Kidman, Blossom executive producer Per Saari, and Papandrea, who collaborated on the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning worldwide hit, Big Little Lies.

The series will also star actors Luke Evans and Australians Asher Keddie and Samara Weaving.

Police will supervise an isolated production hub at Kidman's Southern Highlands property to allow pre-production to proceed as the team quarantines.

Filming will start on August 10 and will run for 19 weeks.

A spokeswoman for Kidman said more information about the production and Northern Rivers shooting will be available in the near future.

The series is one of a couple of projects coming up in the area, according to Screenworks' CEO Ken Crouch.

"Nine Perfect Strangers' production will support 250 full time jobs and around 1300 casual jobs; many of those will be locals," he said.

"We have a number of productions coming through at the moment, and although this production is possibly the largest, the other ones will be part of a fantastic jobs boom for the Northern Rivers and the film industry, plus other services that support the screen industry, such as catering, security, accommodation and others."

CASTING CALL from Danny Long Casting #byronbay #ballina #northernrivers #tvseries #policeofficer

This is the perfect time for film crews and other service providers to update their details on the Screenworks database, as the local organisation specialises in supporting regional screen productions at a national level.

"Anyone who has supported or worked in the industry can be included, it is a unique time and now is the time to be listed in Screenworks' members directory.

Mr Crouch said the industry has worked hard to ensure projects can be developed safely during the pandemic, with Screen Australia releasing a set of guidelines for production work during the pandemic.

