Council has hundreds of DAs waiting to be determined

Hundreds of development applications are currently awaiting determination by Byron Shire Council.

Although the council's online DA tracker suggests there are 1236 undetermined applications dating as far back as 2001, including development applications, construction certificates, occupation certificates and other matters, this is not the case and that figure is understood to have been the result of a technical issue.

The council has confirmed there are currently 257 development applications outstanding.

This includes 17 applications for which fees were recently paid, and registration is pending.

A further 30 DAs are not yet formally lodged because invoices are yet to be paid.

About 56 further applications are pending staff review for lodgement.

Of those, 38 were lodged in the portal since the Monday before Christmas.