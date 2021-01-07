Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Council News

Council has hundreds of DAs waiting to be determined

Liana Boss
7th Jan 2021 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Hundreds of development applications are currently awaiting determination by Byron Shire Council.

Although the council's online DA tracker suggests there are 1236 undetermined applications dating as far back as 2001, including development applications, construction certificates, occupation certificates and other matters, this is not the case and that figure is understood to have been the result of a technical issue.

The council has confirmed there are currently 257 development applications outstanding.

This includes 17 applications for which fees were recently paid, and registration is pending.

A further 30 DAs are not yet formally lodged because invoices are yet to be paid.

About 56 further applications are pending staff review for lodgement.

Of those, 38 were lodged in the portal since the Monday before Christmas.

byron developments byron shire council development applications northern rivers community northern rivers councils northern rivers property
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Prime coastal land comes with a huge stumbling block

        Premium Content Prime coastal land comes with a huge stumbling block

        News Richmond Valley Council is selling this unusual seaside parcel of land via expressions of interest.

        Ballina Open proves to be ace once again

        Premium Content Ballina Open proves to be ace once again

        Tennis The New Year Open saw 266 participants from across the East Coast participate.

        Council reveals what happened to missing sewage samples

        Premium Content Council reveals what happened to missing sewage samples

        Health The samples were taken as part of a NSW Health program to test wastewater for...

        What’s that oily-looking substance on Belongil Creek?

        Premium Content What’s that oily-looking substance on Belongil Creek?

        Environment The council’s staff have confirmed their findings on the substance