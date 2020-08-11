Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
People being evacuated from The Strand at Coolangatta at 10am on Monday August 10
People being evacuated from The Strand at Coolangatta at 10am on Monday August 10
News

Hundreds evacuated from Coast shopping centre

by Emily Toxward
11th Aug 2020 7:29 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

HUNDREDS of workers, holiday-makers and shoppers were evacuated from The Strand at Coolangatta just after 10am this morning.

According to Queensland Fire and Emergency Services media, one fire engine attended the Marine Parade shopping centre and commercial precinct around 10.15am Monday.

 

Hundreds of people were evacuated from The Strand at Coolangatta this morning after fireys were called to the scene.
Hundreds of people were evacuated from The Strand at Coolangatta this morning after fireys were called to the scene.


A spokesperson said the crew stayed on the scene for 10 minutes but found nothing suspicious and said there was no apparent cause for the alarm.

Centre management confirmed the incident, which saw hundreds of people assembly at the Coolangatta Surf Club, was a false alarm.

 

People being evacuated from The Strand at Coolangatta.
People being evacuated from The Strand at Coolangatta.


"Because the second alarm went off we had to evacuate the entire building," the spokeswoman said, "but it was definitely just a false alarm".

The entire block was evacuated, including residents and guests at holiday apartments either side of the shopping precinct.

Originally published as Hundreds evacuated from Coast shopping centre

coolangatta evacuation the strand

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Byron luxury resort partially reopening from September

        Premium Content Byron luxury resort partially reopening from September

        News THE venue is in the final stages of completing a $6 million refresh and has also announced a new executive team.

        COVID-19 safety plans inspected at cafes and restaurants

        Premium Content COVID-19 safety plans inspected at cafes and restaurants

        News NSW DPI representatives visited businesses in Ballina, Richmond Valley, Lismore...

        PHOTOS: Lismore Rams clashed with Byron Bay Devils

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Lismore Rams clashed with Byron Bay Devils

        News THE local team was in fine form in front of their home crowd, but was that enough...

        Byron and Tweed residents confused over border 'bubble'

        Premium Content Byron and Tweed residents confused over border 'bubble'

        News A TWEED councillor has written to the Queensland premier demanding clarification...