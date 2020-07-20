’Hundreds and hundreds’ must isolate

People who visited a club on the NSW south coast have been ordered to immediately self-isolate after eight cases were linked to the venue.

Anyone who attended the Batemans Bay Soldiers Club on July 13, 15, 16 and 17 must immediately be tested for COVID-19 and self-isolate for 14 days, regardless of symptoms.

"Everyone must stay in isolation for a full 14 days even if their test is negative. Anyone who develops COVID-19 symptoms should also be retested, even if they have had a negative result previously," NSW Health said in a statement.

Anyone who was at the venue on July 14 is being advised to get tested if symptoms develop.

It comes after four new cases were linked to the club on Sunday; a staff member, two cases who dined at the club and one case who is a close contact of previously reported cases.

Eight cases have now been linked to the Soldiers Club in Batemans Bay.

These new cases are in addition to four previously reported cases who also dined at the club. They were all members of the same family.

Contact tracing for all those who attended the club during this period is underway and investigations are continuing.

NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance said this new outbreak in his hometown is "the last thing we needed" after the area was ravaged by bushfires at the start of the year.

"Everyone is seeing what is happening in Victoria and we don't want that repeated in NSW," he told Nine's Today.

"We are very, very concerned. The Premier has used the words 'high alert'. That's for everybody. Anyone can contract this virus at any time.

"In terms of Batemans Bay, after everything we have been through this year in my home town, this is the last thing we needed."

Testing will continue in Batemans Bay at the pop-up clinic at the Hanging Rock Oval Car Park on Beach Rd and other pop-up clinic will be established.

NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance said this cluster was the last thing Batemans Bay needed after the area was ravaged by fire last year. Picture: Jeremy Piper/NCA Newswire

Mr Constance said "hundreds and hundreds" of people who attended the Soldiers Club last week have been advised to go into isolation.

"They need to stay at home. We have seen eight cases associated with the club," he said.

"This is obviously devastating news to our community and we have to make sure everybody isolates, everybody gets tested and stick to the critical rules that are there to keep us safe."

Mr Constance said Batemans Bay was home to a large retiree population so it was crucial people followed the directions.

"It is not a case of going to the pub because you feel like a beer or going to the shops," he said.

"You have to go home, stay home and stay home for 14 days and that's the best thing we can do to stamp it out and ring fence it around Batemans Bay."

He added there were concerns that many of the people who visited the club were visitors who then travelled further afield.

HERE ARE THE LATEST HOTSPOTS ACROSS NSW:

Casula: Crossroads Hotel (Friday July 3 to Friday July 10)

Casula: Planet Fitness (Saturday July 4 to Friday July 10)

Picton: Picton Hotel (Saturday July 4, Sunday July 5, Thursday July 9, Friday July 10)

Belmore: Canterbury Leagues Club (11pm on Saturday July 4 to 1am on Sunday July 5)

Bowral: Woolworths (12pm to 9pm on Saturday July 11 and 12pm to 9pm on Sunday July 12)

Campbelltown: Bavarian Macarthur (7:30pm to 9pm on Saturday July 11)

Campbelltown: Macarthur Tavern (9:15pm on Saturday July 11 to 12:40am on Sunday July 12)

Campbelltown: West Leagues Club (7pm on Friday July 19 to 1am on Saturday July 11 and 8:30pm on Saturday July 11 to 2:30am on Sunday July 12)

Caringbah: Highfield (6pm to 9pm on Sunday July 5)

Casula: Kmart Casula Mall (5pm on Friday July 10 to 12am on Saturday July 11)

Kurnell: Cook @ Kurnell (11.30am to 12.30pm on Sunday July 5)

Merimbula: RSL Club (6pm to 9pm on Monday July 6)

Merimbula: The Waterfront Cafe (8.30am to 9.30am on Tuesday July 7)

Murray Downs: Golf & Country Club (Saturday July 4 and Sunday July 5)

Narellan Town Centre: Kmart, Target, Best & Less, H&M and food court (Monday July 6)

Revesby: Bankstown YMCA (4pm to 8pm on Thursday July 9 and 8am to 12pm on Saturday July 11)

Parramatta: Milky Lane (2pm to 3pm on Saturday July 11)

Pyrmont: Star City Casino (8pm to 10.30pm on Saturday July 4)

Villawood: Zone Bowling (11am to 3pm on Saturday June 27)

Croydon Park: Magpie Sports (8pm to midnight on Friday July 10)

Milperra: Frankie's Food Factory (12pm to 2pm on Thursday July 9)

Milperra: Meat Perfection (Saturday July 11)

Belfield: Mancini's Original Woodfired Pizza (5pm to 10.30pm on Friday July 10)

Brighton Le Sands: Hurricanes Grill (6.30pm to 8.30pm on Saturday July 11)

North Wollongong: Rashays (7pm to 9.30pm on Saturday July 11)

Wetherill Park: Stockland Mall, Thai Rock restaurant (July 10 to 14)

Albion Park: McDonald's (2pm to 2.30pm on July 15)

Bateman's Bay: Soldiers Club (July 13 to 17)

Chippendale: Holy Duck! (7.15pm to 9.30pm on July 10)

Originally published as 'Hundreds and hundreds' must isolate