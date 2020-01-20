Humiliated Heat suffer biggest collapse in BBL history

Cameron Boyce (centre) celebrates with teammates after getting the wicket of Matthew Renshaw. Picture: AAP

Heat captain Chris Lynn said it best when he described Sunday night's loss as a "trainwreck" after Brisbane fell to the biggest 10-wicket collapse in BBL history to last-placed Renegades.

There are more questions than answers in the Heat squad as their batting woes continue to hurt their chances heading into the finals series next week.

The Heat were coasting along at 0/84 after six overs before losing 10 wickets for just 36 runs in the "biggest choke" in Big Bash history.

"I can't really sugarcoat it," Lynn told Channel 7.

"It was just a piss-poor effort, another embarrassing effort.

"We just seem to panic. It's not just a wicket or two, it's a trainwreck.

"I'm pretty speechless.

"I'm standing here for the second time, with an embarrassment. What do you do? I don't know"

Brisbane were bowled out for 120 in 15 overs, chasing the Renegades' 164 in front of 27,524 fans at the Gabba.

Not even international superstar AB de Villiers could save the Heat, bowled out for two runs and dropping a crucial catch in the first innings.

The impending return of run-scoring machine Marnus Labuschagne from Australia's one-day international tour of India will have Heat bosses salivating, with the right-hander available to be called upon to pad up at the Gabba for Thursday's clash with the Sydney Sixers.

Renegades rejoice as Joe Burns departs after being run out.

The game will be a superstar showdown with Labuschagne's Test partner and mentor Steve Smith also in the frame to line up for his Sydney club.

The dynamic duo may well be rested following their three-game ODI in the sub-continent but the Heat will be desperate to have the skillset of Labuschagne in the teal on Thursday night.

The opening partnership of Sam Heazlett (56 from 37) and Lynn (41 off 15) was the only noticeable impression on Sunday night's match in what was a crucial game at home.

Daniel Christian savours the wicket of Ben Cutting. Picture: Getty Images

"(It was) very disappointing," Heazlett said.

"We played good cricket for a lot of that match.

"We started well with the bat and we should've definitely chased that down but cricket is a team game.

"Individually, we made too many mistakes through the middle and it's hard to fathom."

Chris Lynn hits a six during a rapid-fire 41 runs when the Heat appeared to be cruising.

It was the Heat's third batting collapse this season, following Friday's 10-wicket loss to Adelaide and their capitulation to the Scorchers on the Gold Coast on New Year's Day.

Former Australian captain and Channel 7 commentator Ricky Ponting blasted the dismal Heat side, describing it as "one of the all-time great chokes".

He was also backed up by former Brisbane Heat batter Brendan McCullum, who told viewers "you can't coach stupidity".

"We lost wickets in clumps and the new batters didn't get set," Heazlett said.

"After losing a few wickets, we probably went into our shells a little bit too much.

"It's not the situation we wanted to occur."

With just three games left until the finals, Brisbane's batting woes will need to be addressed.