Human shield’s bizzare vow to protesters

A Melbourne tradie who lost his side hustle as a guitarist due to coronavirus has launched a makeshift security force to shield protesters from riot police.

Nathan Glover, 43, has created "P.A.T.I.R" - the protection and tactical incident response group - after police shut down several illegal anti-lockdown protests across the city over the past month.

In a bizarre video uploaded to Facebook, Mr Glover, dressed in a helmet and makeshift body armour, beats himself with a stick to demonstrate the effectiveness of his protective gear.

In another video he beats himself with a stick while chanting "freedom, freedom".

The coronavirus sceptic has offered himself up to protesters as a human shield.

"We do not attack, we do not condone attacking police, we're there so you guys can do what you do without getting messed up," he said.

"If police feel they need a display of force then myself or one of my associates will be there to take the heavy-handed treatment.

"Our sole purpose is to protect protesters by passively putting our body's (sic) in front of theirs and to protect the constitutional rights of All Victorians."

Mr Glover said members of the rapidly expanding force were highly trained and claimed they would provide people with the location of the riot police every time they were used on the public.

He said the group also had body-worn cameras and a small fleet of drones at their disposal.

Mr Glover said he had attended several lockdown protests already, including last Sunday's where he claimed to have charged four police horses.

Police clash with protesters at a Melbourne Freedom Walk at Queen Victoria Market on Sunday. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Geraghty

Mr Glover is risking another $1652 fine if he attends another illegal protest but claimed his group would be there for the purpose of caregiving.

Victoria Police is preparing itself for weekly anti-lockdown protests similar to what has been seen at Queen Victoria Market and the Shrine of Remembrance over recent weeks. The protests have been marred by ugly and violent clashes between police and protesters.

Assistant Commissioner Luke Cornelius has continually urged Victorians not to leave home to illegally protest during stage 4 lockdown.

"If people still choose to ignore our warnings and attend any of these protest events they should be prepared for a strong police presence in the city and surrounding areas," he said.

Police arrest a protester at a Melbourne Freedom Walk at Queen Victoria Market on Sunday. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Geraghty



