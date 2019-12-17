Human Services holiday closures

How will Centrelink, Medicare and Child Support holiday closures affect you?

THE Department of Human Services said there would be some changes to payments and services over the Christmas and new year holiday period for Centrelink, Medicare and Child Support customers.

All service centres and most phone lines providing Centrelink, Medicare and Child Support services will be closed from Wednesday, December 25, to Friday, December 27, as well as Wednesday, January 1.

Smaller sites, including remote service centres, agent services and access points, may close from December 23 and reopen for business on January 2.

Department of Human Services general manager Hank Jongen said closure dates would be advertised to local communities as they could vary between sites.

Mr Jongen said self-service options would continue to be available during the holiday period.

“The department’s Express Plus mobile apps, phone self-service lines and online accounts through myGov are the easiest way to do your business with us over the Christmas and new year break,” Mr Jongen said.

“You will be able to check your reporting dates, update your details and report your earnings quickly and easily with these options.

“You can use your Centrelink online account through myGov to change some of your appointments, apply for an advance payment and request a document.”

Mr Jongen said automatic payments would not be delayed by the holidays but some people might receive their payments earlier than usual.

People can transfer funds to their BasicsCard throughout the holiday period by using self-service or phoning 1800 132 594 between 8am and 5pm.

BasicsCard balances can be checked at any time by phoning 1800 057 111.

More info at www.humanservices.gov.au/holidays.