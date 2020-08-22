Menu
FIRE INVESTIGATION: Police have confirned that human remains were found at the scene of a house fire at a Smith; s Creek property Photo: AAP Image/Joel Carrett
News

Human remains found at house fire

Alison Paterson
22nd Aug 2020 8:42 AM
IT’S the discovery no first responder wants to make.

But last night police confirmed that human remains were found at the scene of a property which burned to the ground last Sunday evening.

The news comes after intial reports that two occupants of the property were belived to be missing.

A senior NSW Police officer confirmed the tragic find and said identity of the deceased is still to be formally established.

“Officers from the Richmond Police District are investigating,” he said.

“The remains are yet to be identified We are working with officers from the State Crime Command, Financial Crimes (Arson Unit) and Homicide.”

The officer said that after a week of intense scrutiny, the property is no longer under police guard.

He said police were called to the incident in the late afternoon on August 16.

“Police were called to a rural property about 5.45pm last Sunday,” he said.

“The property was fully alight and it took several hours for firefighters to contain the fire.

“The officers who attended the fire established a crime scene.”

On Monday RPD Inspector David Vandergriend confirmed a residence on Smiths Creek Rd, Kyogle, was currently under police guard.

“Police were on scene last night to preserve the integrity of the evidence for examination today by detectives as we are still accounting for a couple of occupants,” he said.

“On Sunday police established a crime scene at the property around 7pm.”

Inspector Vandergriend said police were informed of a fire at the single-level timber property at 5.47pm on Sunday.

He said the Rural Fire Service also attended.

“If anyone has any information they can contact our detectives on 6662 0099 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000,” he said.

Lismore Northern Star

