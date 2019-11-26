Menu
THANK YOU: Aloha Hula is offering a free concert for RFS workers.
News

Hula dancers offer a thank you to fireys

Christian Morrow
by
25th Nov 2019 9:39 AM

ALOHA Hula NSW is inviting fire fighters and volunteers from local RFS brigades to enjoy the up coming Pacific Island Concert for free.

As part of the show Societa Bistro at the Mullumbimby Ex Services Club is offering free dinners for them as well.

"On 12 November at the town hall meeting, areas near the bush fires we were encouraged to evacuate,” Founder of Aloha Hula NSW Anna Carbonell said.

"Rather than cancel the workshops and the concert I decided to use it as a platform to express my gratitude to our local RFS brigades for their hard work and continued efforts to put out the fires.”

Aloha Hula NSW is a dance group and school that perpetuates the Hawaiian and Pacific Island cultures in the Byron Shire.

The weekend's events will feature prominent Hawaiian hula teachers, Kumu Kawika and Kia'i, from the U.S. who will lead workshops this Saturday and Sunday at WeMove Studio and perform at the Pacific Island Concert on Sunday night at Mullum- bimby Ex-Services Club.

From 5pm - 7pm on Sunday, November 24 at Mullumbimby Ex-Serives Club. Dinner available at Societa Bistro. Adult ticket $25, Child: $10. RFS ticket: FREE. Due to limited seating, please book in advance.

Byron Shire News

