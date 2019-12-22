Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Dave Hughes and Kate Langbroek return in a Christmas edition of Hughesy, We Have A Problem. Supplied by Channel 10.
Dave Hughes and Kate Langbroek return in a Christmas edition of Hughesy, We Have A Problem. Supplied by Channel 10.
TV

Hughesy unwraps Christmas conundrums

Seanna Cronin
22nd Dec 2019 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE holiday season is a time for celebration, but it can also be a social minefield. Luckily Dave Hughes is here to help, or at least poke fun at the common issues and dilemmas we all face at Christmas time.

The comedian and radio and TV presenter returns to our screens on Monday night to host a special Christmas-themed edition of his panel show Hughesy, We Have a Problem.

Hughes has already encountered a hiccup or two as he navigates his first silly season as a vegan.

“We wanted to look at how do you deal with people with special dietary requirements. I had an early Christmas at my sister’s house and my brother found out I’ve gone vegan and he’s not happy. He makes cheese for a living, so he feels like I’m sending him out of business,” Hughes said.

“Santa also comes on the show. Santa’s problem is kids don’t want to sit on his lap, so we’re trying to get kids to trust Santa. But I also want kids to be scared of Santa so they do the right thing. It’s a tricky one.”

Ross Noble, Dave Hughes, Kate Langbroek, Charlie Pickering and Nikki Osborne return in a Christmas edition of Hughesy, We Have A Problem. Supplied by Channel 10.
Ross Noble, Dave Hughes, Kate Langbroek, Charlie Pickering and Nikki Osborne return in a Christmas edition of Hughesy, We Have A Problem. Supplied by Channel 10.

But it was Hughes who nearly ended up on the naughty list with his bosses at Network Ten.

“We have a guy who comes on who’s 4ft tall and he can’t even get a job as a Christmas elf, so we give him a job as an elf and send him around Ten,” he said. “The powers that be at Channel 10 were asking if this was ‘PC’. I said ‘he rang us for God’s sake’. The whole point of the show is to laugh at situations.”

Joining Hughes in unpacking all of these festive conundrums are his former radio co-host Kate Langbroek, Charlie Pickering, Ross Noble and Nikki Osbourne.

“It was great to work with Charlie again after so many years sitting across from each other on The Project desk,” Hughes said. “And it was great to see Kate, although I paid for her to come back (from Italy).”

Hughesy, We Have A Problem airs Monday at 7.30pm on Ten/WIN.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chance to meet the Hemsworths at the top of online auction

        premium_icon Chance to meet the Hemsworths at the top of online auction

        Celebrity One of the RFS fundraiser shows is sold out and one online auctions is going red hot: guess which one …

        ‘Babe, we have to’ - latest celebrity to announce move to Byron Bay

        premium_icon ‘Babe, we have to’ - latest celebrity to announce move to Byron...

        News The actor and singer has big plans for 2020, one of them is a move to the Bay.

        Council gets $80K in grants to combat littering

        premium_icon Council gets $80K in grants to combat littering

        News A Northern Rivers council has received two grants from the NSW EPA Council Litter...

        Vegans can now get ‘fishless fish’ at the fish and chip shop

        premium_icon Vegans can now get ‘fishless fish’ at the fish and chip shop

        News Northern Rivers residents and visitors can enjoy a meal with friends at a casual...