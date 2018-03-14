Menu
‘I feel a bit dusty’: Bowman still sidelined

by Ray Thomas

CHAMPION jockey Hugh Bowman will miss the opening day of the Golden Slipper Carnival at Rosehill Gardens on Saturday as he continues his recovery from concussion.

Bowman was injured in a race fall at Randwick last Saturday and following consultation with neurosurgeon Dr Mark Winder this morning, the jockey was not given a clearance to ride this weekend.

"I just still feel a bit dusty," Bowman said. "The neurosurgeon said I could get back into it next week but I just need to rest for now.

Jockey Hugh Bowman falls from Performer during race 4, Todman Stakes, during Mostyn Copper Group Randwick Guineas Day at Royal Randwick
Jockey Hugh Bowman falls from Performer during race 4, Todman Stakes, during Mostyn Copper Group Randwick Guineas Day at Royal Randwick

"I should be able to get back on and ride a couple from next Tuesday, but it just takes time."

Bowman has also been denied permission to ride Ruthven in the Hong Kong Derby on Sunday.

 

The world's top-rated jockey needs to pass a cognitive test before being allowed to ride again but there is no suggestion he won't be fit to ride on Golden Slipper Day, March 24, where his mounts include champion mare Winx in the George Ryder Stakes and Performer in the Golden Slipper.

Bowman suffered concussion when he was dislodged from Performer near the finishing line of the Todman Stakes.

Topics:  horse racing hugh bowman winx

